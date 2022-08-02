The Los Angeles Lakers might be going through a tough period, but team owner Jeanie Buss is not actually resorting to selling PlayStation 5s to help her team. Buss' Twitter account was hacked this week and the hackers made posts saying she was selling three video game consoles to donate all the proceeds to charity.

The suspicious tweet said that those who purchased one through her direct messages would also get Lakers' tickets. A few hours after the initial tweet, "Buss" said there was only one game console left and that the person who bought it would get flown out to have a private lunch with the Lakers family. As expected, none of that was real and she soon clarified the situation.

"Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked," Buss tweeted on Tuesday through the Lakers' official account. "Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account."

As per usual, a few Twitter users decided to have a little fun with the situation and engaged with the scam in hopes of influencing the franchise's future or even tried to negotiate a better deal for their money. When they reached out, "Buss" told them to send $540 sent to her assistant through a Gmail account.

As of Tuesday, Buss has 427,000 followers on her Twitter account. That's a large audience, so hopefully no one actually got tricked by the PS5 scam. She is unfortunately not the only person in the NBA world to ever get hacked.

Last year, one of the most notable ones was Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul. His account saw over 30 tweets that did not actually come from him. Even worse, in 2020, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter account, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked.

If anything, Buss' mishap this week served as a reminder to create strong passwords, and never buy PS5s from Twitter.