Brooklyn Nets big man LaMarcus Aldridge delivered the surprising announcement on Thursday that he was retiring from the NBA despite just playing as recently as April 10. The 35-year-old veteran revealed the decision came as a result of an irregular heartbeat, which required a trip to the hospital.

Aldridge's 15-year NBA career included cementing himself as an important player in the league. He began with the Portland Trail Blazers before moving to the San Antonio Spurs at 30 where he continued to dominate to the tune of three All-Star selections. He recently joined the Nets after being bought out by the Spurs, and was expected to be an important cog on a superteam looking to win multiple championships.

Combine his many accolades (seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA) and career statistics and you have a strong argument Aldridge belongs in the Hall of Fame. If nothing else, his time in the league garnered the respect of many who played with and against him during his illustrious career where he earned over $195 million in salary earnings.

His retirement announcement grabbed the attention of not only NBA fans all across Twitter, but also current and former players who shared a court with him. Here are some of the reactions on social media following Aldridge's surprising announcement: