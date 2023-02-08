LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scoring on Tuesday night, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with his 36th point of the game, and 38,388th of his career, with a fallaway 15-footer in the final seconds of the third quarter.

LeBron started a bit slow against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but once he got the jitters out with a couple buckets, he was rolling. At halftime, James had 20 of the 36 necessary points for the record. That's when LeBron did the math with his son, Bronny James.

"Right here, huh? Sixteen points. Eight points a quarter," LeBron said, with TNT's cameras capturing the exchange.

"Go ahead," Bronny replied.

"Go ahead and get it?" LeBron said. "Alright. I'll get it."

And get it, LeBron did. He didn't need the eight points per quarter. He got the whole 16 in the third. This is a testament to the scoring prowess of LeBron. He can score 36 points in a game, and 16 points in a quarter, basically on command. The man is a King and a prophet.

This was just a terrific moment between father and son, and it's cool we all get to see and listen to it. After the record fell, the Lakers posted a great video of LeBron's family congratulating him.

What a night for LeBron and the entire James family.