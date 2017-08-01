LOOK: Isaiah Thomas shows off custom 'Brink's truck' sandals
The Celtics guard is looking for a team to 'back up the Brink's truck' next summer when he's a free agent
The 2017 NBA offseason has been one of the most hectic in recent memory, what with Paul George dealt to the Thunder, Chris Paul sent to the Rockets, Gordon Hayward signing with the Celtics and more rumors than you can even count. And with the Carmelo Anthony and Kyrie Irving situations still up in the air, there could even be more fireworks to come.
Still, it's not too early to start thinking about next summer, which could eclipse this one with all the premiere free agents -- most notably, LeBron James -- hitting the market. One of those big names that will be up for a new contract is Isaiah Thomas, and the Celtics' All-Star point guard certainly already has next summer on his mind.
He's said before that whoever wants to sign him will have to "back up the Brink's truck" in order to do so, and Monday, he brought that quote to life with a pair of custom made sandals that featured a Brink's truck on one foot and a pile of money on the other.
Amazing.
Isaiah Thomas' legend continues to grow.
-
KD on comment LeBron is better: 'Nah'
'Nah' was KD's response to someone saying 'LeBron is better than you it's just fax'
-
Jeff Green shows off custom Jordans
Green missed the entire 2011-12 season after the surgery
-
Blake Griffin throws shade at Rockets GM
Daryl Morey said the voting process for MVP is broken and suggested it be done away with a...
-
Terrence Jones will play in China
Jones to join the Qingdao Eagles, who used to suit up Tracy McGrady, among other ex-NBA pl...
-
Matt Barnes sticks up for Kevin Durant
Barnes pointed out the difference between when a player is traded and when he signs as a free...
-
Hornets unveil new Jumpman uniforms
Decision likely easier because Michael Jordan is the majority owner of the team
Add a Comment