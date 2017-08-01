LOOK: Isaiah Thomas shows off custom 'Brink's truck' sandals

The 2017 NBA offseason has been one of the most hectic in recent memory, what with Paul George dealt to the Thunder, Chris Paul sent to the Rockets, Gordon Hayward signing with the Celtics and more rumors than you can even count. And with the Carmelo Anthony and Kyrie Irving situations still up in the air, there could even be more fireworks to come.

Still, it's not too early to start thinking about next summer, which could eclipse this one with all the premiere free agents -- most notably, LeBron James -- hitting the market. One of those big names that will be up for a new contract is Isaiah Thomas, and the Celtics' All-Star point guard certainly already has next summer on his mind.

He's said before that whoever wants to sign him will have to "back up the Brink's truck" in order to do so, and Monday, he brought that quote to life with a pair of custom made sandals that featured a Brink's truck on one foot and a pile of money on the other.

Isaiah Thomas has Brinks Truck sandals and they are amazing. 💵💵💵 pic.twitter.com/sNwz4manIH — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) July 31, 2017

Amazing.

Isaiah Thomas' legend continues to grow.