LOOK: Jimmer Fredette's new signature shoe looks pretty good

It's been quite a summer for shoe news, with the Ball family drawing most of the attention.

The Big Baller Brand released Lonzo Ball's $495 ZO2s in May, and just a few weeks ago dropped LaMelo Ball's first signature shoe, the Melo Ball 1. Then there was the news about Russell Westbrook's massive 10-year extension with Jordan Brand that will soon bring him his first signature kicks.

Now, there's a new name in the sneaker game. That's right, Jimmer Fredette.

The former No. 10 overall pick has been playing in China since last season, where he absolutely dominated, scoring 73 points in a game and winning the CBA's International MVP Award after averaging 37.6 points per game for the Shanghai Sharks.

Capitalizing on his newfound glory in China, the scoring machine has partnered with Chinese brand 361 on a new signature shoe.

Over in China, Jimmer Fredette just unveiled his own signature shoe with Chinese brand 361, and they're kinda fire. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/0vtOvoNMII — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 19, 2017

First of all, 361 is the funniest brand name of all time. Like, hey, we'll go around the world for you ... and just one little tiny bit extra, but that's it. Just one degree further, no more. It's no Entertainment 720, that's for sure.

But anyway, these shoes look pretty nice. I'm not sure what those Chinese symbols mean, but they're a cool touch, the mesh design looks a little Adidas Boost-ish, but that's not exactly a bad thing, and the various colorways are fresh.