LOOK: Twitter reacts to LeBron's secret postgame message to Lonzo Ball

There was plenty of excitement before and during the matchup between Lonzo Ball's Lakers and LeBron James' Cavaliers on Thursday night. And thanks to LeBron, the excitement didn't stop when the final buzzer sounded.

After leading the Cavs to a 121-112 victory -- and tying Larry Bird for sixth place on the all-time triple-double list in the process -- LeBron stopped to talked to Lonzo and share a few words of advice. No one knows exactly what he said, however, because LeBron made sure to cover his mouth with his jersey so no one could read his lips.

[rubs hands together] bring on the theories pic.twitter.com/S1BdufGHAU — nicole bae (@nicjbae) December 15, 2017

When he was asked about what he told the Lakers rookie, LeBron told reporters it's "none of y'all business."

LeBron James on his post-game chat with Lonzo Ball: "None of y'all business." — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) December 15, 2017

While LeBron may have been trying to prevent anymore unnecessary coverage or questions for Lonzo by keeping it a secret, he accidentally stirred up way more interest in the moment than if he had just relayed the message.

Of course, this being the internet, plenty of jokesters on everyone's favorite social media site, Twitter, offered their very serious ideas of what The King told LaVar's eldest son.

“Aye man, I ordered my shoes in August and they still ain’t shipped yet.” pic.twitter.com/dnpvI7c8E7 — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) December 15, 2017

LEBRON: Look kid it’s nothing personal. Just your dad said one too many things and when I get to L.A., I’ma ask them to trade you



LONZO: pic.twitter.com/nJmbuFWnTP — Santhony Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) December 15, 2017

“This is going to be a meme in less than 30 minutes. Look like you’re saying something interesting.” pic.twitter.com/eVArG3ZRi6 — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) December 15, 2017

Lonzo: 'We really a long shot?"🙁

LeBron: "Nah. Magic can create space for two max players. The team is built for sustainable winning with young players on cheap contracts. LA is a massive market. Why else buy a second LA mansion & scout a private school for my kids?"😌

Lonzo: 🙂 pic.twitter.com/wFijTtbcNV — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 15, 2017

It was probably nothing more than a few veteran words of encouragement, but until we know for sure, there figure to be plenty of theories floated around the internet in the next few days.