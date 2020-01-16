Luka Doncic's ridiculous cross-court pass highlights monster triple-double in Mavericks' win over Kings

Luka Doncic was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has spent just about the entire time since making the teams who passed on him look foolish. The Sacramento Kings, who had the No. 2 pick that year and drafted Duke big man Marvin Bagley III, got another first-hand look at their mistake on Wednesday night.

Doncic, who is already a borderline MVP candidate in just his second season, put together yet another monster performance, finishing with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 17 assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-123 victory. The historic performance was triple-double No. 20 for Doncic in his career, and the 17 assists were a career high. That was fitting, because the play of the night came on one of those assists.

In the middle of the third quarter, Doncic dribbled off a screen by Dwight Powell, and the Kings wisely sent both defenders to trap him. Stuck against the sideline, Doncic looked to be in a tight spot, and it was clear he was going to have to give the ball up. But he did much more than that, flicking a remarkable cross-court pass to Dorian Finney-Smith in the opposite corner for an open 3.

Just watch this, it's incredible. The ball just floats all the way across the court on a string, as if he used the force to push it over there.

Doncic's playmaking is a big part of his success. He reads the game so well, and not only has tremendous vision, but a creative spirit that leads to some truly audacious passes. Sure it leads to plenty of turnovers as well -- he had six in this game -- but more often than not he produces moments of pure genius.

That's what this pass is, there's no other way you can describe it. To have the vision to spot your teammate in the opposite corner and drop the ball right in his shooting pocket with a hook pass out of a trap shouldn't be possible. Even the announcer couldn't believe it, letting out an instinctive "oh my" as the pass hit its mark.

After setting a new career high for assists, Doncic is up to 8.8 dimes per game, which is third in the league behind only LeBron James and Ricky Rubio, two of the premier passers of this generation. With the skills he's putting on display already, it's safe to say Doncic is well on his way to reaching that level himself.