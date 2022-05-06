The Dallas Mavericks are already down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns in their Western Conference semifinal series heading into Game 3 Friday night, and now they've taken a bit of a financial hit as well. Citing multiple 'team bench decorum" violations, the league has fined the Mavericks $25,000.

If you're wondering what constitutes proper, or improper, team bench decorum, the Mavericks got dinged for having several bench players and a member of the coaching staff standing either on the court or "encroaching" upon the court during live game action, as was detailed in the league's announcement.

That's a no-no. So Mark Cuban is now a little lighter under his couch cushions.

Of course, Dallas has bigger concerns. If it can't find a way to win at home Friday night, this series vs. Phoenix is effectively over. No team in NBA has recovered from a 3-0 hole to win a playoffs series.