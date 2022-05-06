The Dallas Mavericks are already down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns in their Western Conference semifinal series heading into Game 3 Friday night, and now they've taken a bit of a financial hit as well. Citing multiple 'team bench decorum" violations, the league has fined the Mavericks $25,000.
If you're wondering what constitutes proper, or improper, team bench decorum, the Mavericks got dinged for having several bench players and a member of the coaching staff standing either on the court or "encroaching" upon the court during live game action, as was detailed in the league's announcement.
The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/QFBeCnWyOd— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 6, 2022
That's a no-no. So Mark Cuban is now a little lighter under his couch cushions.
Of course, Dallas has bigger concerns. If it can't find a way to win at home Friday night, this series vs. Phoenix is effectively over. No team in NBA has recovered from a 3-0 hole to win a playoffs series.