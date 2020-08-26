Watch Now: Are The Heat Title Contenders ( 1:04 )

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool as the 2020 NBA Playoffs roll on Wednesday with three games on the schedule. They're proven daily Fantasy basketball studs, but they'll run up against a Portland Trail Blazers team that is looking to avoid elimination. Are James and Davis strong NBA DFS picks for contests such as the $500K Shootaround on DraftKings or the $500K NBA Clutch Shot on FanDuel?

Or should you avoid them and build NBA DFS lineups around other big names like Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Vucevic, who exploded for 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists against the Bucks in Game 4? Before finalizing your NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NBA DFS advice, player pool and core lineup picks can give you a huge edge on Wednesday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Tuesday, McClure was all over Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard as one of his core lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Leonard filled the stat sheet with 32 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal -- returning over 50 points on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Aug. 26

For Wednesday's NBA playoff slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Blazers center Hassan Whiteside at $4,900 on both sites. Whiteside finished the regular season averaging 15.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. However, he's failed to record a double-double in Portland's series against the Lakers, but that could change on Wednesday night. That's because Damian Lillard (knee) will miss tonight's contest against Los Angeles, which means Whiteside will be more involved in Portland's offense.

In addition, Whiteside has been a terrific rim protector in this series, having already recorded 10 blocks through the first four games. With more meaningful minutes likely coming his way and a very affordable price tag, Whiteside is a strong choice for NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday also includes rostering Blazers guard CJ McCollum at $8,100 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. Despite the tough matchup on paper, McClure loves McCollum's upside against the Lakers. McCollum is averaging 23 points, 6.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals in his last two matchups against Los Angeles. And with Lillard out of the lineup on Wednesday, most of Portland's offense is going to go through McCollum, so confidently lock him in your NBA DFS lineups.

