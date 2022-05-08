Jalen Brunson carried the Dallas Mavericks through their first three games of the first round without Luka Doncic, but he hasn't had quite the same level of success in the Western Conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns. He found his offensive rhythm at home in Game 3, when he recorded 28 pointsh, five assists, four rebounds and a steal, but can he replicate that performance in Game 4 with his team down 2-1? Brunson offers flexibility in NBA DFS lineups with point guard and shooting guard availability.

When considering stacking Mavs players out of the NBA DFS player pool, another name that could be worth looking at is Reggie Bullock, who is coming off of his best playoff performance of the season. In Game 3, he matched his 2022 postseason high with 15 points, while adding four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Ameer Tyree.

Tyree got his start in NBA DFS over four years ago. The former DraftKings Nation betting and fantasy writer spent over a year and a half breaking down basketball slates to build optimal lineups there. One of Tyree's top value plays for Friday was Maxi Kleber. The Mavericks power forward returned nearly 7X value by tallying 14 points, three rebounds and four assists in Dallas' Game 3 win.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, May 8

For Sunday, one of Tyree's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who is listed at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Doncic's return from missing the Mavs' first three playoff games (calf) were productive, but he has been especially strong in the conference semis, even though Dallas is down in the series. Through the first three games against the Suns, he has averaged 35.3 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Although Doncic's shooting was less efficient in Dallas' Game 3 win on Friday, with 26 points on 11-for-25 shooting, he came up big in other areas for the Mavericks. Doncic finished an assist shy of a triple-double, and finished with nine, along with 13 rebounds to go with two steals. For his career, Doncic has averaged 30.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and nine assists in home playoff games, as he heads into his ninth playoff game at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering 76ers superstar James Harden ($8,500 on DraftKings and FanDuel). Harden's scoring numbers are down from previous postseasons, but he has averaged a career-high nine assists thus far through the 2022 NBA playoffs. Despite winning by 20 points in Game 3 against Miami on Friday, Harden only came away with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

With a chance to even up the series at home on Sunday, Philadelphia will likely need a more concerted showing from their stars than they needed to get by from their last time out. Harden's numbers at home this season average out to 17 points, 8.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds. However, for his career, Harden has averaged 22.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds in Game 4 appearances.

