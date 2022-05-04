Playing without Joel Embiid (face), the 76ers struggled to generate offense in Game 1 of their series vs. the Heat in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Tobias Harris led the team with 27 points but no other Sixer had more than 19, and that was by Tyrese Maxey who shot just 6-of-15. Maxey has been an NBA DFS breakout star during this postseason run but Philly will need more production and efficiency from the 21-year-old to even the series up on Wednesday. He scored more points versus Miami during the regular season than versus any other team, and the 76ers will need that success to translate to the postseason, especially since he's facing a backcourt still without Kyle Lowry (hamstring).

It wasn't just Maxey's shot that was off in Game 1 as he also did little elsewhere, finishing with two assists and zero rebounds. So, should you expect a bounce-back performance from the young guard, or should your NBA DFS strategy look elsewhere? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: the two-time MVP posted 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, returning 51.25 points on DraftKings and 49.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, May 4, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 4

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who is listed at $11,400 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel. Despite a Game 1 loss to the Suns, Doncic had a game for the ages with 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. The 23-year-old became the youngest player since Kobe Bryant in 2001 to have 45 points and 10 boards in a playoff game.

Doncic is now averaging 33.4 points per game in his postseason career which puts him in the most elite of company. He's tied with Michael Jordan for the most PPG in postseason history as they are the only two averaging more than 30 PPG. In Doncic's four playoff games this year, he's had at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in three of them and posted a 24-9-8 stat line in the other. Given his production, Doncic is a no-brainer for tonight's NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo ($8,000 on DraftKings, $8,300 on FanDuel). Adebayo has increased his scoring in every game of the 2022 NBA playoffs and that culminated in 24 points on Monday to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Adebayo took advantage of Embiid's absence and this isn't the first time Miami has prioritized its center with Embiid sidelined. In a March game in which Embiid sat, Adebayo put up 22 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals. The Heat have made Adebayo more of a focal point of their offense in recent games and that has coincided with Lowry being unavailable. Thus, with both Lowry and Embiid out again on Wednesday, Adebayo has the perfect recipe to have a monster game.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 4

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.