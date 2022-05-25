The 2022 Eastern Conference Finals has been a wacky back-and-forth series in which a team has had a 20-point lead in all four games. It's also been a series which has seen its fair share of injuries to players who are normally fixtures in NBA DFS lineups like Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Marcus Smart. With their absences or limited availabilities, others like Victor Oladipo and Payton Pritchard have increased their production and put themselves on the NBA DFS radar.

Pritchard actually ranks third on Boston in total points during this series, trailing only Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. He's averaged 11.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds over his last five games of the 2022 NBA playoffs, and those numbers carry value with a limited NBA DFS player pool. Which other role players could be worth rostering for Wednesday? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Game 5 of Heat vs. Celtics, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic posted 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, leading all players in all three stats, and returning 70.5 points on DraftKings and 69.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 25

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics forward Tatum. The 24-year-old made his All-NBA First Team debut on Tuesday which came one day after an All-NBA performance in Game 3. Tatum filled up the box score with 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in just 34 minutes.

As the Eastern Conference Finals shift back to Miami, Tatum's numbers should get a boost. He has played markedly better on the road in the playoffs than at home as he's averaging 30 points in away games compared to 24.8 points in Boston. Overall, Tatum ranks second among all postseason players in total points and third in field goal attempts, so his sheer volume makes him a must-start for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo. Miami's offense struggled as a whole in Game 4, but Adebayo is averaging 20 points, eight boards, four assists and two steals over the last two games of this series.

Adebayo had just nine points on Monday, but he has a history of bouncing back in the next game after subpar performances. He's scored in single digits seven times previously in both the regular and postseason, and Adebayo is averaging 19.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in the games following those single-digit performances. Earlier this series, he posted a 31-10-6-4 stat line after scoring just six points, so he should be highly motivated, again, to make people forget about his off-night.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 25

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.