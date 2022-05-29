It all comes down to Sunday in the NBA's Eastern Conference finals as the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics in Game 7 at FTX Arena. The Celtics had won two in a row and had a chance to close out the series at home Friday night. Miami's Jimmy Butler had other ideas and went off for 47 points in a 111-103 victory. Now, Miami has the home crowd on its side and aims to be the one to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals starting Thursday.

Tip-off in Miami is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Celtics vs. Heat NBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is set at 195.5. Before you make any Heat vs. Celtics picks or NBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine expert Zack Cimini has to say.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 195.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Celtics -140, Heat +120

BOS: The Celtics are 23-13 ATS after a loss this season

MIA: The Heat are 33-30 ATS after a victory in 2021-22

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is 32-16-1 against the spread in road games, including 17-7 as a favorite. It has been the better team over the course of the series. Boston is scoring 5.5 more points per game (105.8-100.3), shooting much better from the field (46-41.5) and getting almost four more rebounds per game (43.8-40). It also had held Butler to 19 points total over the previous two games, so it will return its focus to stopping him.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 24.8 points, eight rebounds and 5.5 assists in the series, while Jaylen Brown is scoring 24.2 after putting up 20 on Friday night. Derrick White came up big in Game 6, scoring 22 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, after averaging 7.5 in his four appearances in the series. He provides a big spark off the bench and contributes strong defense. The Celtics had the league's best scoring defense in the regular season, allowing 104.7 points per game.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami is 20-10 against the spread this season as an underdog (4-2 at home) and 10-7 ATS in this postseason. Butler showed Friday night that he can simply take over a game, and he will be pushed hard by the home crowd. Butler averaged 21.4 points in the regular season and is at 26.9 for the series. His 47 points Friday were his career postseason high. Miami led the league in 3-point shooting (37.9 percent), but is hitting just 31.5 percent in the series.

The Heat also have been strong on the defensive end all season. They were fourth in the NBA in both scoring defense (105.6 points per game) and opponent field-goal percentage (44.7) in the regular season. Center Bam Adebayo also is due for a big game, as he is averaging 13.3 points, well below his 19.1 season average, and two fewer rebounds (10.1-8.0).

