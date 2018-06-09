NBA Finals 2018: Warriors' David West, Shaun Livingston hint at behind-the-scenes team drama
It's not clear what both Warriors players were referring to, but West said people would be 'shocked'
The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again. For the second straight season -- and third time in four tries -- they defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals. This time, they took care of business quickly, notching the first sweep in the NBA Finals since 2007.
And with the conclusion of Game 4, the season has come to an end. But as everyone knows, the drama never truly stops in the NBA, as the rumors and storylines will continue to move full steam ahead into the summer. That's pretty much the case every year, but we got some extra fuel for the fire this time around, as both David West and Shaun Livingston hinted at some scandalous behind-the-scenes drama with the Warriors.
West told ESPN that people would be "shocked" once they find out the full story. He didn't elaborate, but that makes it seem pretty interesting!
Livingston, for his part, gave a shoutout to head coach Steve Kerr for dealing with the drama, so it sounds like it involved the players and not the coaching staff.
West and Livingston dancing around the issue makes it seem like whatever happened is a lot worse than a typical argument. This probably wasn't Draymond Green yelling at Kerr during halftime of a game, or someone skipping practices. If that was the case, we likely would have heard about it by now.
Regardless of what actually transpired, West and Livingston only hinting at the problems without giving any sort of clues will certainly give the fans plenty to gossip about. Until we find out what they were talking about, there are sure to be some wild guesses thrown around on social media and around the water cooler.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
When do the 2018 NBA Finals start?
The Warriors swept the Cavs for their third title in four years
-
Twitter reacts to Curry Finals MVP snub
Curry came in second, but many felt he deserved his first NBA Finals MVP award
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
LeBron: 'No idea' on future with Cavs
LeBron and the Cavs were swept by the Warriors in the NBA Finals
-
LeBron played Finals with 'broken hand'
LeBron James apparently punched a blackboard after Game 1 in frustration
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you all the results from the 2018 NBA playoffs