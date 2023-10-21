The NBA offseason was headlined by several huge trades, leaving bettors with an adjusted set of 2023-24 NBA futures odds. Boston is the +380 favorite win the 2024 NBA Finals in the latest NBA odds, followed by Milwaukee at +400. Denver (+450) and Phoenix (+550) are right on their heels. The Bucks added star guard Damian Lillard from Portland, pairing him with Giannis Antetokounmpo to form one of the league's strongest duos. Meanwhile, Boston snagged Jrue Holiday, taking some scoring pressure off Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

There is a large drop to the next tier, where the Warriors are +900 and the Lakers are +1100.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. Over the past two NBA seasons, he has returned $3,215 for $100 bettors on his NBA picks.

Top 2024 NBA futures bets

Some of Severance's top 2023-24 NBA futures advice: He says to stay away from the Phoenix Suns (+550) as a title contender. Phoenix got dismantled by Denver in the second round of the playoffs last season, despite Devin Booker scoring 47 points in Game 4. The Suns made a move in the offseason to give Booker and Kevin Durant some support in the form of star shooting guard Bradley Beal.

While they might have the top trio in the NBA heading into the season, there are some concerns on the roster as well. They are proceeding without a true point guard, and their paint presence could be lacking after Deandre Ayton was shipped off during the Lillard trade. One key injury might destroy their campaign, because their bench is average at best.

"Do they really think Jusuf Nurkic is an upgrade on Deandre Ayton at center?" Severance told SportsLine. "Big frontcourts could eat this team for lunch. And what is the likelihood of Durant and Beal staying healthy? Durant hasn't played more than 55 games since 2018-19. Beal hasn't topped 60 games since then." See Severance's best NBA futures bets at SportsLine.

2023-24 NBA championship odds

Celtics +380

Bucks +400

Nuggets +450

Suns +550

Warriors +900

Lakers +1100

76ers +2500

Mavericks +2500

Clippers +2500

Heat +2800

Cavaliers +3000

Grizzlies +3000

Kings +4000

Knicks +5000

Pelicans +5000

Timberwolves +6000

Thunder +7500

Hawks +8000

Raptors +12500

Bulls +15000

Nets +15000

Spurs +20000

Pacers +20000

Jazz +30000

Rockets +30000

Magic +30000

Pistons +50000

Hornets +50000

Wizards +50000

Blazers +50000

2023-24 NBA win totals

Celtics 54.5

Bucks 53.5

Nuggets 52.5

Suns 52.5

Cavaliers 50.5

76ers 47.5

Warriors 47.5

Lakers 46.5

Clippers 45.5

Grizzlies 45.5

Knicks 45.5

Heat 44.5

Kings 44.5

Timberwolves 44.5

Pelicans 44.5

Thunder 44.5

Mavericks 43.5

Hawks 41.5

Pacers 38.5

Nets 37.5

Bulls 37.5

Magic 37.5

Raptors 36.5

Jazz 35.5

Hornets 31.5

Rockets 31.5

Spurs 28.5

Pistons 27.5

Blazers 27.5

Wizards 23.5