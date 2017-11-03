NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Irving leads Celtics comeback, LeBron drops 57

Friday night NBA action got underway with a dominant performance from LeBron James, who dropped 57 on the Wizards to lead the Cavs to a 130-122 victory.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons recorded another triple-double, and J.J. Redick hit some clutch shots to help the Sixers beat the Pacers, and Andre Drummond continued to show off his improved free-throw shooting by going 14-of-16 from the line to help the Pistons defeat the Bucks.

Later in the night, the Miami Heat caught some very bad luck when a potential game-winning shot by Dion Waiters spun around the rim and out, resulting in a Denver Nuggets victory, and Kyrie Irving lead the Boston Celtics' 18-point second-half comeback as they claimed their seventh win in a row, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 3

All times Eastern

Kyrie Irving leads Celtics' comeback victory over Thunder

Kyrie Irving struggled in the first half, and that was a big reason the Celtics faced an 18-point deficit at the break. The Celtics' new point guard took over in the fourth quarter, however, finishing with 25 points, five rebounds, and six assists, including a huge five-point possession, as the Celtics beat the Thunder, 101-94. Al Horford also hit some big shots down the stretch, and finished with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

.@KyrieIrving follows his FT shot for a 5️⃣-point play! pic.twitter.com/5mNgHC9uAE — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 4, 2017

LeBron James drops 57 to lead Cavs over Wizards

Bradley Beal said Friday afternoon that the Wizards are the best team in the East, but Friday night LeBron James reminded them that he is the best player in the league. The King was phenomenal on the night, finishing with 57 points, just four shy of his career high of 61. He also added 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Cavs to a big 130-122 victory.

.@KingJames put up 57 points against the Wizards, his first 50+ point game since he played for the Heat. 😱 pic.twitter.com/kYa0dctZ3w — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 4, 2017

LeBron James becomes seventh player to score 29,000 points

Early in Friday night's game against the Wizards, LeBron James reached another milestone in his illustrious career, becoming just the seventh player in league history to score 29,000 points.

Ben Simmons joins elite company with triple-double



Simmons recorded his second career triple-double, going for 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Sixers' victory over the Pacers. In the process, Simmons joined Wilt Chamberlain as the second Sixer to get two triple-doubles in the first nine games of a season, and Oscar Robertson as the second rookie to get two triple-doubles in the first nine games of his career. Can't find much better company than that.

seems good pic.twitter.com/kt29DravVA — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) November 4, 2017

Heat hit with some bad luck in Denver

The Miami Heat were a few spins of the ball away from coming away with a last-second victory over the Nuggets. Down by one in the closing seconds, Dion Waiters fired a deep jumper that looked to be right on the mark, but it spun around the rim and out, giving the Heat a heartbreaking loss in the Mile High City.

IN & OUT 😱@dionwaiters3 JUST misses the buzzer beater! pic.twitter.com/ZM3FLSZWhe — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 4, 2017

NBA unicorns work their magic

"Unicorn" has been the latest buzzword in the NBA, and on Friday night, those players showed off their unique skills. Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible go-go-gadget dunk, and Kristaps Porzingis rose for a powerful rejection on the break.

Manu Ginobili turns back the clock

Ginobili was playing in his 1,000th game on Friday night, but he looked as spry as ever. Driving to the rim in the fourth quarter, the Argentine threw down a wicked slam right in Frank Kaminsky's face. Ginobili finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists to help the Spurs get a win over the Hornets.

MANU THROW DOWN. pic.twitter.com/GbK18eG37C — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 4, 2017

Lakers reportedly lose Nance for 4-6 weeks

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. will undergo surgery on his fractured left hand and will likely miss four to six weeks. Nance suffered the injury late Thursday night during the Lakers' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.