I'm going to start this pick by saying that I picked Boston to win the series … but I don't think the Celtics will win Game 1. They're playing this game 48 hours after a grueling Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat haven't played since Thursday. Do not underestimate the power of a rest advantage in the playoffs. The Heat started preparing for this series while the Celtics were still playing in their last one. They're going to be fresh in Game 1. The Celtics won't be. The better team will ultimately win the series, but rest is a major factor in Game 1 and it favors the Heat. The pick: Heat -2

I fully expect this to be a low-scoring series, but the point total line for this game is lower than Celtics-Bucks Game 7. Considering how good the Bucks are on defense, that just feels like too much value to pass up here. Game 7s tend to be lower scoring because of tired stars, intense nerves and defenses that have learned the tendencies of opposing offenses. Those factors aren't as prevalent in Game 1, so considering the relatively low line here, I'm leaning over. The pick: Over 204