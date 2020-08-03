1 Raptors To those who don't consider the defending champs a legitimate threat to repeat, they sent a loud warning shot with Saturday's impressive win over the Lakers. Now fully healthy, the Raptors sent waves of skilled, tenacious bodies at LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with Kyle Lowry clearly the best player on the floor on Saturday. Toronto has a rough bubble schedule, but it got off to the best start possible by taking down the Lakers. 2 47-18

2 Bucks The Bucks picked up a good win over the Celtics to open their bubble schedule, but then were stifled by the Rockets' small-ball defense late in a loss on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominant thus far, averaging 36 points, 16.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in the two games. The Bucks were without Eric Bledsoe this week, but the Rockets game is somewhat concerning in that it shows what happens when Giannis and Khris Middleton play well, but their shooters are unable to deliver -- outside of those two, the Bucks shot 4 for 23 from 3-point range in the loss. 1 54-13

3 Lakers The Lakers opened up their bubble experience with a clutch win over the Clippers, and then were smothered by a rabid Raptors defense on Saturday in a double-digit loss. LeBron James was the hero on Thursday with Anthony Davis supplying most of the offense during a huge third-quarter run, but Davis was held to just 2-for-7 shooting by Toronto on Saturday. The Lakers should lock up the No. 1 seed soon, and Saturday's loss could actually help them in terms of figuring out what they need to work on before the playoffs begin. 1 50-15

4 Clippers The Clippers lost to the Lakers at the buzzer on reopening night, not a bad outcome given they were without Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams, and Patrick Beverley only played 16 minutes as he gets back into shape. Whatever sting that loss caused, they took it out on the Pelicans on Saturday, making a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in an absolute blowout. Paul George looked tremendous in both games, and the Clippers should be confident that they'll return to top form with all their pieces back. -- 45-21

5 Rockets The small-ball Rockets proved they could win in two very different ways this week, first outgunning the Mavericks by scoring 153 points, then by locking up defensively in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to complete a comeback against the Bucks. Harden and Westbrook haven't missed a beat, and the supporting cast, particularly Danuel House and Ben McLemore, have stepped up in the absence of Eric Gordon. Nobody wants to play the Rockets in a seven-game series if Harden and Westbrook are in top form, and this week they showed why. 4 42-24

6 Celtics The Celtics kept things close with the Bucks despite a horrendous offensive night for Jayson Tatum and a minutes limit for Kemba Walker, then staved off a frenzied comeback effort from the Blazers to hang on for the win on Sunday. Tatum bounced back in a huge way, dropping 34 points and eight assists, while Jaylen Brown added 30 points and hit some clutch buckets down the stretch. 1 44-22

7 Heat The Heat had a little trouble getting used to the gigantic Nuggets lineup in their opener, but they figured things out in the third quarter to eventually get the blowout win. Miami has a full roster at its disposal for the first time in a while, so it will be interesting to see how Erik Spoelstra's rotations shake out over the course of the seeding games. Scoring was well distributed on Saturday, led by 22 points apiece from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. -- 42-24

8 Thunder The Thunder looked great in their first bubble game, taking it to the Jazz on both ends of the court. Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated with pick-and-rolls with Steven Adams, who showcased his soft inside touch. Andre Roberson only played five minutes, but made an immediate impact defensively. OKC remains a dangerous first-round opponent for whoever it ends up drawing. -- 41-24

9 Pacers No Malcolm Brogdon? No Domantas Sabonis? Myles Turner in foul trouble? As long as the Pacers have TJ Warren, apparently it doesn't matter. The veteran bucket-getter went off for 53 points to will the shorthanded Pacers to a win over the 76ers on Saturday. Indiana now holds the tiebreaker over Philly, and received contributions up and down the lineup, including 15 points and 10 assists for spot-starter Aaron Holiday. Another good sign: Victor Oladipo looked solid with 15 points in 31 minutes. Big win for the Pacers. 6 40-26

10 Magic The Magic's offense has looked tremendous in their first two bubble games, albeit against two shabby defenses, going from 107.5 points per 100 possessions (24th in the NBA) before the restart to 124.4 (second in the NBA) so far at Disney. The hot start was overshadowed, however, by the devastating news that Jonathan Isaac is out for the foreseeable future with a torn ACL after playing in just his second game since a previous knee injury on New Year's Day. This is a major blow for Orlando, who went 6-4 with the league's best offensive rating after the All-Star break, and were looking like a frisky first-round opponent with a healthy Isaac. 7 32-35

11 Spurs Well, well, well. Look who's right back in the thick of the playoff race. After beating the Kings and Grizzlies to open their bubble experience, the Spurs now sit in play-in position at No. 9, just two games back of Memphis for the No. 8 spot. Perhaps reports of the end of the Spurs' playoff streak were greatly exaggerated, after all. In the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge the scoring has been incredibly well distributed, with both youngsters (Derrick White, Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV) and veterans (DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay) picking up the slack. 9 29-36

12 Suns Guess who's 2-0 in the bubble? The Suns dispatched the Wizards and picked up a big win over the Mavericks, and hold the league's sixth-best net rating after two games. Cam Johnson has looked great, averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and three assists on 46 percent 3-point shooting as the team's newly minted starting power forward. Devin Booker hasn't found his 3-point stroke yet, but he's gone 18 for 19 from the free throw line in two games. 9 28-39

13 Jazz Utah showed its veteran moxie by coming back from 16 down on opening night to beat the Pelicans, but were unable to pull off the same feat after trailing by as many as 29 against the Thunder on Saturday. As expected, the Jazz are having some trouble scoring without Bojan Bogdanovic in the lineup, running a lot of offense through Jordan Clarkson -- always a hit-or-miss strategy. All five starters plus Clarkson scored in double figures in the opener, but that's pretty much where the depth ends. 1 42-24

14 Trail Blazers The Blazers fought back from 11 points down to pick up a huge overtime win over the Grizzlies in the opener, then nearly pulled off the ultimate comeback against the Celtics on Sunday, but fell just short. Seeing Jusuf Nurkic back in action (averaging 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists, 3.5 blocks in two games) makes you wonder what could have been for this team if he were healthy all season, but they still have a chance to catch Memphis or get into a play-in series. So far it looks like Portland is hungry for the playoffs, with a noticeable uptick in energy. 4 30-38

15 76ers Yeesh. Despite a monster performance from Joel Embiid (41 points, 21 rebounds, three blocks), the 76ers lost to a Pacers team missing Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis. Oh yeah, they also allowed 53 points to TJ Warren. Shake Milton was unimpressive as starting point guard, attempting one field goal and turning the ball over three times in 19 minutes, and got in a visible argument with Embiid on the sidelines. Whatever chemistry problems the Sixers were hoping to put behind them might come to the surface if they keep losing winnable games like this. 9 39-27

16 Mavericks The Mavericks apparently forgot to pack their defense when they headed to Orlando, allowing 120.5 points per 100 possessions so far in two bubble losses. First they allowed James Harden to score 49 points on 20 shots, then Devin Booker put up 30 points on 20 shots against them on Sunday. These are both great scorers, but Dallas needs to make things a little harder on them, particularly with the playoffs right around the corner. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have both averaged over 34 points in the two games, but that obviously doesn't matter if they can't get stops. 5 40-29

17 Nuggets Considering they were missing three starters -- Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton -- it wasn't much of a surprise that the Nuggets ended up being blown out by the Heat in their bubble opener. Nikola Jokic did all he could with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but it was only a matter of time until their lack of punch caught up to them. Denver could continue to have a rough start to the seeding games as it slowly gets players back in shape and healthy for the postseason. 7 43-23

18 Grizzlies Both games came down to the wire, but losing two games to teams chasing you in the standings is the last way the Grizzlies wanted to start in the bubble. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been excellent, but the Grizzlies are now just two games ahead of the Spurs for the No. 8 seed, with all but one of their upcoming games against playoff opponents. A play-in series is looking more and more likely. 4 32-35

19 Pelicans The Pelicans entered the bubble as some people's favorite to earn the No. 8 seed -- not looking great right now. Their youth showed as they blew a 16-point lead to lose to the Jazz in their first game, then came out with zero energy in a blowout loss to the Clippers on Saturday. Zion Williamson is on a "burst limit" plan for the foreseeable future, so suddenly things aren't looking great for the Pelicans. The good news is, their schedule should allow them to go on a decent streak if they start playing better. 6 28-38

20 Nets The Nets are missing half of their regular roster, and it showed in a blowout loss to the Magic in the opener. But they bounced back to beat the Wizards on Sunday, meaning that their playoff berth is virtually guaranteed. Despite a lack of talent, the Nets play hard and smart, so they shouldn't get blown out too often. Just don't expect them to pick up many wins. Caris LeVert scored 34 points against Washington as the clear focal point of the offense, while Jarrett Allen added 22 points and 15 rebounds. 1 31-35

21 Kings The Kings apparently lost whatever momentum they had built as one of the NBA's hottest teams before the shutdown, and have looked dreadful in their first two bubble games. First they lost handily to the LaMarcus Aldridge-less Spurs, then were absolutely blown off the court by the Magic on Sunday. Sacramento has fallen toward the bottom of the pack of teams chasing the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, and sit just a half game up on the No. 13 Suns. 5 28-38

22 Wizards The Wizards solidified themselves as the worst team in the bubble by losing to perhaps the other two worst teams -- the Suns and Nets -- in consecutive games. Thomas Bryant (30 points, 13 rebounds) and Troy Brown (22 points, 10 rebounds eight assists) were both excellent on Sunday, so that at least shows why the Wizards' time in Orlando can be beneficial from a development standpoint. Rui Hachimura performed well in the opener (21 points, eight rebounds), but struggled as the Nets keyed in on him. -- 24-42

23 Hornets The Hornets' season is over, but they can take solace in the fact that they outperformed expectations and developed three players -- Devonte' Graham, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington -- who could be legitimate franchise cornerstones moving forward. They'll hope for lottery luck and continued growth this offseason, but the rebuild in Charlotte has just commenced. -- 23-42

24 Bulls It was a disappointing season for the Bulls, who finally gave in and revamped the front office after years of speculation. Chicago has talent -- Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Coby White, Wendell Carter Jr. -- but it has yet to find a way to translate it to wins. We'll see if the new brass opts to shuffle the deck this offseason. -- 22-43

25 Hawks The Hawks were really bad this year, just behind Cleveland for the third-worst net rating in the NBA, but there's reason to be hopeful with the development of Trae Young and John Collins, plus the addition of Clint Capela to potentially shore up their defensive woes. They have a promising young crop of wings with Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, and will likely get another high draft pick this offseason. Sooner or later, though, you have to actually start winning games. -- 20-47

26 Timberwolves D'Angelo Russell averaged nearly 22 points per game after coming over from the Warriors, but shot just 41 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range. He'll obviously benefit from the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns, and the franchise hinges on the duo's success. Now it's time to start putting quality pieces around them. -- 19-45

27 Knicks We didn't learn much about the future of the Knicks this season -- we're still not sure how good RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson are, and we don't know whether Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina will be part of the team's plans. After a front office overhaul, the highest priority this offseason was finding a coach, and they finally zeroed in on Tom Thibodeau after interviewing several candidates. We'll see how he does with a rebuilding Knicks roster. -- 21-45

28 Cavaliers The Cavs would have loved to have gotten a better look at Andre Drummond, but only got eight games out of him after trading for him at the deadline. Given the financial landscape of the league, he'll almost certainly exercise his $29 million option for next season, so the decision wasn't really in Cleveland's hands anyway. Collin Sexton made a huge leap toward the end of the season, so the Cavs will hope he can build off of that while they continue to try to find a trade destination for Kevin Love. -- 19-46

29 Warriors The long, strange trip is finally over, as one of the most bizarre seasons in NBA history comes to an end. The Warriors gained valuable knowledge this year, namely that D'Angelo Russell didn't fit and that Eric Paschall is pretty good, but all eyes immediately shift to next season, when a healthy Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, plus whatever they get out of their high draft pick, should make Golden State a title contender once again. -- 15-50