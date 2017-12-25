NBA Power Rankings: What's under the Christmas tree for your favorite team?

Christmas is here, which means it's the season of giving. And in that spirit, this week's NBA Power Rankings will be a little different from usual. Instead of focusing on which teams are (or aren't) doing well at the moment, the focus will be on what each team would like to find under the Christmas tree.

Some teams like the Rockets and Trail Blazers will find player-specific items and others might find a fantasy that will never become reality. Others are team-oriented and some are just happy to get a nice pair of socks. Everybody has different wants, needs, and desires this holiday season.

Christmas is also, for some, the official start to the NBA season. It's when more fans start checking in and seeing where every team is at. There will be a few surprises, such as the Pacers, and the dominance of teams like the Celtics or Rockets. Surely someone out there wasn't expecting the Raptors to be quite this dominant. Then there's the usual mainstays such as the Warriors and Cavaliers, because even the craziest NBA season needs some semblance of normalcy.

Enjoy this day with lots of thrilling matchups and hopefully your favorite team will find just what they want under their tree.