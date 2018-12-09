NBA scores, highlights: Bucks and Raptors clash in battle of East's top teams, Jazz, Spurs look to gain ground in the West

There are four games of NBA action on Sunday, highlighted by a battle between the top two teams (record-wise) in the Eastern Conference as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will travel to Toronto to take on Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors.

In addition, two teams looking to gain some ground and climb into the Western Conference playoff picture will go head-to-head when the Spurs host the Jazz. Also, the Pelicans will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons, and the Knicks will host the Hornets.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Dec. 9

*All times Eastern

Bucks, Raptors set to battle for Eastern Conference supremacy

The Raptors and Bucks have already surpassed the early season expectations which were placed on them and this evening they will go head-to-head for just the second time this season as Toronto looks to avenge the 124-109 loss that they suffered to Milwaukee in their first showdown of the year.