NBA scores, highlights: Magic upset Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors, Nuggets crush Clippers

There are only three games of NBA action on Sunday.

To start the day, the Magic upset the Raptors in Toronto to pick up a big win in their quest for the playoffs. It should be noted, though, that the Raptors were playing without Kawhi Leonard.

Next up was the Clippers' trip to Denver to take on the Nuggets, which on paper should have been the game of the day. The Nuggets dominated this game though, going on to win by 27 points.

Finally, to close the night, the Knicks host a Spurs team looking for a much-needed win.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 24

*All times Eastern

Jokic shows off his passing ability

Nikola Jokic is over seven feet tall, but he passes like a point guard. He showed off his passing skills once again during the Nuggets' win over the Clippers, tossing a nifty overheard feed to Gary Harris. Jokic didn't get an assist on this play, and only had three on the night, but did add 22 points and 16 rebounds in the Nuggets' win.

Ross comes up clutch for the Magic

The Magic got a big win on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Raptors up in Toronto. Now 8-2 in their last 10 games, they're just one game back of the Hornets for the eighth spot in the East. Leading the way against the Raptors was Terrence Ross, who scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.

🔥 @TFlight31 scores 11 4th quarter PTS en route to a game-high 28 as the @OrlandoMagic defeat TOR! #PureMagic pic.twitter.com/foE1IuJYsW — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2019

Harrell rocks the rim

Montrezl Harrell has been a revelation for the Clippers this season. He's a hard worker and has tremendous athleticism, which allows him to make plays like this.

Montrezl DOWN HARD! 😤



End of Q1 on @NBATV:#MileHighBasketball 34#ClipperNation 27



Gallinari: 9 PTS, 4-5 FGM

Jokic: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST pic.twitter.com/WNT7zIIgjI — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2019

Isaac soars for the oop

Jonathan Isaac has been playing some strong basketball as of late, and he kept that up on Sunday against the Raptors. The highlight of his day was easily this big alley-oop out on the fastbreak.

Plumlee goes glass

Mason Plumlee isn't really a 3-point shooter, but he fired one up against the Clippers and got it to go thanks to the backboard.