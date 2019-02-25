NBA scores, highlights: Magic upset Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors, Nuggets crush Clippers
The NBA has a three-game slate on Sunday
There are only three games of NBA action on Sunday.
To start the day, the Magic upset the Raptors in Toronto to pick up a big win in their quest for the playoffs. It should be noted, though, that the Raptors were playing without Kawhi Leonard.
Next up was the Clippers' trip to Denver to take on the Nuggets, which on paper should have been the game of the day. The Nuggets dominated this game though, going on to win by 27 points.
Finally, to close the night, the Knicks host a Spurs team looking for a much-needed win.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 24
*All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 113, Toronto Raptors 98 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 123, Los Angeles Clippers 96 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Jokic shows off his passing ability
Nikola Jokic is over seven feet tall, but he passes like a point guard. He showed off his passing skills once again during the Nuggets' win over the Clippers, tossing a nifty overheard feed to Gary Harris. Jokic didn't get an assist on this play, and only had three on the night, but did add 22 points and 16 rebounds in the Nuggets' win.
Ross comes up clutch for the Magic
The Magic got a big win on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Raptors up in Toronto. Now 8-2 in their last 10 games, they're just one game back of the Hornets for the eighth spot in the East. Leading the way against the Raptors was Terrence Ross, who scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Harrell rocks the rim
Montrezl Harrell has been a revelation for the Clippers this season. He's a hard worker and has tremendous athleticism, which allows him to make plays like this.
Isaac soars for the oop
Jonathan Isaac has been playing some strong basketball as of late, and he kept that up on Sunday against the Raptors. The highlight of his day was easily this big alley-oop out on the fastbreak.
Plumlee goes glass
Mason Plumlee isn't really a 3-point shooter, but he fired one up against the Clippers and got it to go thanks to the backboard.
