NBA scores, highlights, results: Dwyane Wade's miracle 3-pointer sinks Warriors; LeBron, Lakers beat Davis, Pelicans
There were 11 games on Wednesday night, with some great finishes
After just three games on Tuesday night, the NBA kicked into high gear on Wednesday. Eleven games populated the schedule, including two national TV affairs.
To start things off, James Harden got a new 30-point streak underway in the Rockets' victory over the Hornets. Additionally, the Warriors lost to the Heat on an absolutely miraculous shot from Dwyane Wade and the Timberwolves fell to the Hawks.
Later on, we got our first national TV game when the Celtics were unable to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Raptors, losing to the Trail Blazers at home.
Finally, to close the night, the Lakers won the tampering bowl by taking down Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA, along with Thursday's schedule.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Feb. 27
- Houston Rockets 118, Charlotte Hornets 113 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 125, Golden State Warriors 125 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 131, Minnesota Timberwolves 123 -- OT (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 125, Brooklyn Nets 116 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 97, Boston Celtics 92 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 109, Memphis Grizzlies 107 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 110, Indiana Pacers 101 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 105, Detroit Pistons 93 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 111, Los Angeles Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 141, Sacramento Kings 140 -- OT (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 125, New Orleans Pelicans 119 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 28
*All times Eastern
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Wade's miracle shot beats Warriors
Was there a better way for Dwyane Wade's last game against the Warriors to finish? The 37-year-old got blocked on his initial attempt, but stuck with it to throw up a prayer at the buzzer ... and it was answered. Wade finished capped off his 25-point, seven-rebound night with a dagger to beat Golden State.
LeBron throws it down
LeBron James may be 34 years old, but he can still do some pretty athletic things on the court. He proved it on Wednesday with this double-pump dunk in transition. James finished with 33 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the win.
Bagley leaves with knee injury
Kings rookie Marvin Bagley left Wednesday's loss to the Bucks in the third quarter with what the Kings are calling a left knee sprain. Bagley is scheduled to have an MRI on Thursday to further assess the damage.
Harden, Walker duel in Charlotte
Just a few weeks after the All-Star Game, there was a duel between All-Stars in Charlotte. James Harden got a new 30-point streak going when he put up 30 points and seven assists in the Rockets' victory over the Hornets. On the other side, Kemba Walker did his best in defeat, going for 35 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Young, Collins show out for Hawks
Trae Young and John Collins are becoming quite a young duo in Atlanta. On Wednesday they became the first teammates age 21 or younger to each score 30 points in the same game.
VC turns back the clock
Vince Carter is still going strong. Even though he doesn't have the same level of athleticism as he did earlier in his career, he still has more than just about anyone in the league. Against the Timberwolves, he turned back the clock to hang in the air and finish.
Bam goes bam on Durant
Bam Adebayo put Kevin Durant on a huge poster during the Heat's matchup with the Warriors. Out on the fast break, the young big man threw down a huge alley-oop slam on KD.
Brown shakes and slams in transition
Jaylen Brown has been known to throw down some big slams on the fast break, but this time he showed off his dribbling skills first with a nasty in-and-out move.
Dragic gets hot in the first half
Goran Dragic is back in action for the Heat, and he showed in the first half against the Warriors why he's important to this team. Dragic went for 25 points in the first 24 minutes, setting a career-high for any one half.
Holiday crosses and slams
Justin Holiday got some revenge on his old team on Wednesday night, crossing and driving in for a big slam on the Bulls.
Portis goes strong to the rim
All of the former Bulls were throwing it down on Wednesday. Bobby Portis got in on the action with a strong rack attack on the Nets.
Young lobs it up to Collins
Trae Young and John Collins have developed nice chemistry this season, and they put it on display on the fastbreak against the Timberwolves. Check out this nice alley-oop.
Davis, Pelicans head to L.A. to take on Lakers
Anthony Davis is heading to Los Angeles. No, not to join the Lakers -- at least not yet -- but to play against them. The big man is reportedly scheduled to play about 20 minutes on Wednesday night, as the Pelicans continue the weird dance of keeping him active so they don't get fined, but protecting him from injury. Of course, with Davis' trade request and apparent desire to play for the Lakers, there will be plenty of attention on all the details of this game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wade hits miraculous game-winner
Wade was blocked on his first attempt, but somehow managed to get off a miracle shot before...
-
Top NBA DFS picks for Feb. 28
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Warriors vs. Magic odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Magic vs. Warriors game 10,000 t...
-
Wade hits magical game-winner vs. Dubs
Wade treated NBA fans to one last signature moment on Wednesday, and even his teammates were...
-
Man with strange shot breaks record
Andrew Miracola can technically shoot, but man this looks off
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Jazz
Two teams trying to hold on to playoff spots in the West meet in Salt Lake City