NBA scores, highlights: Steph Curry sets new NBA record; Thunder pick up first win of the season
After a busy Saturday night, things slow down Sunday with just four games on the docket
Saturday night was a busy one in the NBA, but on this second Sunday of the regular season, we're going to take it easy. But even with just four games on the docket, there are some important things to watch.
Early on, the Steph Curry show continued when he led the Warriors past the Nets. Shortly thereafter, the Thunder picked up their first victory of the 2018-19 campaign while the Jazz earned a hard fought victory over the Mavericks in Dallas.
Here's everything you need to know about the rest of Sunday's NBA action.
NBA scores for Sunday, Oct. 28
All times Eastern
- Warriors 120, Nets 114 (Box Score)
- Thunder 117, Suns 110 (Box Score)
- Jazz 113, Mavericks 104 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Curry starts cooking early, sets new NBA record in win
Steph Curry has been off to an incredible start this season, and he kept it up early in Brooklyn on Sunday. Knocking down his first three 3-pointers, Curry poured in 16 points in the first quarter alone. He finished the game with 35 points and seven 3s, and in doing so set a new NBA record. He's now hit at least five 3s in seven straight games, becoming the first player to achieve that feat.
DeAndre Jordan starts the game with a block on Gobert
The Dallas Mavericks big man let Rudy Gobert know that nothing would be coming easy for him on the offensive end by starting the game with a rejection on the Jazz big man.
Russell Westbrook fires a pair of fullcourt assists
The Thunder are shorthanded this evening but Russell Westbrook is looking to lead his team to their first victory of the season by sharing the ball and he has done that in rather spectacular fashion to start the first half of tonight's game and it led to a pair of finishes for Oklahoma City at the rim.
Harrison Barnes gets his first bucket of the season
Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes made his regular season debut on Sunday night and he had to earn his first basket of the season as he went right at Jazz center Rudy Gobert and finished a tough layup off of the glass.
Gobert destroys the rim on a lob from Mitchell
Rudy Gobert can do plenty of damage on the offensive end of the floor as well and he reminded the Dallas Mavericks of that during the second half of Sunday night's showdown as he reached all the way back to throw down a lob pass from Donovan Mitchell.
Paul George beats the buzzer from halfcourt
The Thunder are still searching for their first win of the season and Paul George is doing eveything in his power to make sure that happens tonight as he ended the third quarter in style by knocking down a buzzer beater from beyond halfcourt.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beats the buzzer from midcourt
Not to be outdone by Paul George, the Clippers rookie ended the first quarter of Los Angeles' matchup with the Washington Wizards by nailing a buzzer beater from halfcourt.
Cavs fire Lue, may be without Love for extended period
The Cavaliers had a busy Sunday, and not in a good way. They fired head coach Ty Lue early in the morning, and not long after reports broke that Kevin Love may be out for a long period of time. Love is dealing with a foot injury and has missed the team's past two games.
