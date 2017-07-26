NBA Trade Rumors: Wolves exploring deal for Kyrie Irving that could involve Wiggins?
The tipping point might be whether the Wolves are willing to part with Andrew Wiggins
The Minnesota Timberwolves are exploring trades to acquire Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving with "incredible seriousness," Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reported in a radio appearance on 1500AM ESPN Twin Cities radio on Wednesday.
The caveat here, as Krawczynski notes, is that Minnesota's willingness to part with Andrew Wiggins will undeniably be a factor -- and right now that doesn't seem to be something the Wolves are eager to do.
Irving, who recently requested a trade from the Cavaliers, named Minnesota among one of his preferred trade destinations along with New York, Miami and San Antonio. In Minnesota, Irving would team up with Jimmy Butler, who was acquired from the Bulls on draft night, as well as rising star Karl Anthony-Towns.
Cleveland traded Wiggins to Minnesota in 2014 for Kevin Love. Now it seems he might be a player that could potentially hold up a deal that, on the surface, might benefit both Cleveland and Minnesota in the short and long term.
