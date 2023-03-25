The Miami Heat will try to build on their strong form when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Miami has won four of its last five games, beating Detroit and New York in its last two games. Brooklyn is riding a five-game losing streak, dropping all four of its games during its homestand that concluded with a 116-114 loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

Nets vs. Heat spread: Heat -6

Nets vs. Heat over/under: 220.5 points

Nets vs. Heat money line: Brooklyn +185, Miami -225

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has won four of its last five games to move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting a half-game ahead of Brooklyn for the final spot that avoids the play-in tournament. The Heat beat the Knicks by seven points in a critical matchup on Wednesday, led by 35 points from Jimmy Butler. He is averaging 26.3 points on 60.5% shooting since Feb. 15, knocking down 52.6% of his 3-pointers during that stretch.

The Heat have gone 8-5 since losing their first two games after the All-Star break, with Butler reaching the 23-point mark on 11 occasions. Brooklyn trailed by as many as 24 points in a loss to Cleveland on Tuesday before blowing a late lead in Thursday's rematch. The Nets have only covered the spread once during their five-game losing streak, while Miami is 6-1 in its last seven home games.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn held an eight-point lead with 2:13 remaining in its loss to Cleveland on Thursday, as Isaac Okoro hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds. The Nets were unable to secure a critical defensive rebound on a missed free throw with 10 seconds remaining, but they still broke a four-game losing streak against the spread. Mikal Bridges poured in 32 points for the Nets in that loss.

He scored 15 in a row at one point during a 116-105 win over Miami on Feb. 15, and Brooklyn held Butler to just 13 points in one of his worst outings of the season. Bridges finished with a career-high 45 points in that game, and the Nets are just a half-game back of Miami in the standings. They have covered the spread in five of their last six road games, while Miami is 7-13 against the spread in its last 20 games.

