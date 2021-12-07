The Dallas Mavericks welcome the Brooklyn Nets to town for a nationally televised tilt on Tuesday evening. Dallas is 11-11 this season, with Brooklyn entering at 16-7 overall and 8-2 in road games. Kyrie Irving (not with team) and Joe Harris (ankle) remain sidelined for the Nets. Luka Doncic (thumb), Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (knee) are listed as probable for the Mavericks.

Brooklyn is listed as a four-point road favorite, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 219 in the latest odds.

Nets vs. Mavericks spread: Nets -4

Nets vs. Mavericks over-under: 219 points

BKN: The Nets are 8-14-1 against the spread in 2021-22

DAL: The Mavericks are 9-13 against the spread this season

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is playing quite well on defense this season, but the Nets are still keyed by offense and a pair of superstars. Kevin Durant is an MVP candidate this season, averaging 28.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while posting a 63.4 percent true shooting mark. He is flanked by James Harden, with the former MVP averaging 20.6 points, 9.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game for the season. The Nets are scoring more than 1.09 points per possession, with top-eight marks in field goal shooting, three-point shooting, free throw volume and free throw accuracy.

Brooklyn shares the ball effectively, averaging 25.5 assists per game, and the Nets are above-average in ball security, committing only 13.9 turnovers per game. Dallas is No. 25 in the league in shooting efficiency allowed on defense, and Brooklyn should be able to produce a quality shot mix in this matchup.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Ball security is paramount for the Mavericks, and that allows Jason Kidd's team to flourish and maximize possessions. Dallas is No. 3 in the NBA in turnovers, committing only 12.3 giveaways per game. The Mavericks are also elite at avoiding live-ball turnovers, with opponents generating a league-low 6.5 steals per game against Dallas. The Mavericks are averaging 1.83 assists for every turnover, a top-eight mark in the NBA, and Dallas is connecting on 13.0 3-pointers per game. Brooklyn is No. 25 in the NBA in turnover creation and No. 22 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate.

On the opposite side, the Mavericks are very good at limiting free-throw attempts, with opponents taking only 19.1 shots per game at the charity stripe. Dallas is also above-average on the defensive glass, pulling down 73.5 percent of available rebounds after forcing a missed shot. Brooklyn is dead-last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (22.6 percent), and second-chance points should be at a premium for the Nets.

