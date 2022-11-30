Eastern Conference foes matchup on Wednesday night as the Brooklyn Nets (11-11) host the Washington Wizards (11-10). Brooklyn rolls into this contest on a two-game win streak, and on Monday, it beat the Orlando Magic 109-102. Meanwhile, Washington snapped its three-game losing streak as on Nov. 28, the Wizards topped the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-127. Ben Simmons (knee) is out for the Nets, while Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Delon Wright (hamstring) are out for Washington.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as a 5-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Nets odds. The over/under for total points is set at 229.

Wizards vs. Nets spread: Brooklyn -5

Wizards vs. Nets Over-Under: 229 points

Wizards vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -210, Washington +175

WAS: Wizards are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following an ATS win

BK: Under is 5-1 in the Nets' last 6 home games

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is an ultra-aggressive offensive threat who can get a bucket from anywhere on the floor with ease due to his great ball handles and outstanding jump-shooting. The 12-time All-Star is able to play make and be a superb shot-blocker as well. Durant averages 30 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. On Monday, he dropped 45 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving is a marvelous offensive talent who owns exceptional handles and shot-making ability. The Duke product can carve anyone one-on-one with fearlessness in the paint. Irving brings a mix of skill, quickness, and instincts, and he's racking up 24.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per contest.

Why the Wizards can cover

Guard Bradley Beal is electric in the open court while also being a gifted shooter with the strength to finish around the rim. The three-time All-Star can pull from downtown and owns a great leaping ability. He leads the team in scoring (23.5) with 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. On Nov. 27, Beal finished with 30 points, five boards, four assists, and two steals.

Forward Kyle Kuzma is a great transition player with excellent footwork and the ability to allude defenders on the move. Kuzma is a great cutter and can be a reliable shooter from the perimeter. The 27-year-old knows how to gain position down low to secure boards consistently, and he's averaging 20.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. In his last outing, he supplied 23 points, eight boards, and nine dimes.

