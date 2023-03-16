The Milwaukee Bucks (50-19) became the first team in the NBA to clinch a playoff spot when they beat Phoenix on Tuesday night. They will try to take one step closer to clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference when they host the Indiana Pacers (31-38) on Thursday. Indiana had its two-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Detroit on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -13.5

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 238 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -1100, Indiana +700

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has won five of its last six games, clinching the first playoff spot in the league with its 116-104 win at Phoenix on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Veteran big man Brook Lopez posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday had 12 points and five assists.

Indiana is coming off a disastrous performance, losing to bottom feeder Detroit by 20 points on Monday night, adding another blow to its playoff chances. The Pacers were without multiple key players, including Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) and Myles Turner (back). Mathurin, who averages 16.6 points per game, is going to remain sidelined on Thursday night, while Haliburton and Turner are both questionable, as is Buddy Hield (foot).

Why the Pacers can cover

Milwaukee is one game removed from clinching a playoff spot and has a 2.5-game lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference standings, so this could be a letdown spot for the Bucks. They are also coming off a three-game road trip and have only had one day off, while Indiana has been off since Monday. The Pacers are one game back of Washington for the final spot in the play-in tournament, making this a critical game on the schedule.

The Pacers could get multiple key players back on Thursday night, which would be a massive boost after playing shorthanded on Monday. Milwaukee is dealing with some injuries of its own, with Lopez (ankle) questionable and Grayson Allen (foot) out. Indiana has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games, including six of its last seven against Eastern Conference teams.

