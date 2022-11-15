Two of the most potent teams in the Western Conference face off on Tuesday evening when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the New Orleans Pelicans for a showdown at Smoothie King Center. Memphis is 9-5 overall and 4-4 on the road this season after a loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. New Orleans is 7-6 overall and 3-2 at home following two wins in the last three games. Zion Williamson (ankle/foot) is listed as questionable for the Pelicans, with Desmond Bane (toe) listed as doubtful and Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) listed as questionable for the Grizzlies. Ziaire Williams (patellar) is out for Memphis.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans. Caesars Sportsbook lists New Orleans as the 3.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Grizzlies vs. Pelicans odds. Before making any Pelicans vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. Pelicans and locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -3.5

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans over/under: 230.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -165, Grizzlies +140

MEM: The Grizzlies are 3-3 against the spread in the last six games

NO: The Pelicans are 2-5 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis is an excellent offensive team. With Ja Morant leading the way, the Grizzlies are in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 113.2 points per 100 possessions. Memphis is dynamic on the offensive glass, ranking in the top three of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (34.1%) and leading the league with 17.9 second-chance points per game.

Memphis attacks the bucket relentlessly, producing 55.4 points in the paint per game, and the Grizzlies are in the top eight of the NBA in fast break points (16.0 per game) and 3-point accuracy (37.1%). The Grizzlies are also facing a Pelicans team that is in the bottom five of the league in 2-point defense this season, and Morant is averaging more than 28 points per game. Memphis is also below-average in field goal percentage allowed and 2-point percentage allowed on defense.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans have three players averaging at least 17.8 points per game, and New Orleans is excellent on the offensive side. New Orleans is scoring 113.5 points per 100 possessions, a top-10 figure in the NBA, and the Pelicans are in the top eight of the league in field goal accuracy (47.9%), free throw creation (24.5 attempts per game), and offensive rebound rate (32.1%). That offensive rebounding excellence leads to 15.2 second-chance points per game, and New Orleans is averaging 26.7 assists per game while giving the ball away only 14.5 times per game.

On defense, New Orleans is also a top-10 team, yielding fewer than 1.11 points per possession. The Pelicans are in the top third of the NBA in 3-point defense, turnover creation, free throw prevention and defensive rebound rate, and Memphis currently ranks dead-last in the NBA in free throw accuracy at 71.1%.

How to make Pelicans vs. Grizzlies picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 231 points.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.