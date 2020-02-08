Raptors vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 38-14 overall and 19-7 at home, while Brooklyn is 23-27 overall and 8-15 on the road. The Raptors are riding a franchise-record 13-game winning streak. The Nets have won four of their past five games. Toronto is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Nets:

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Raptors -6.5

Raptors vs. Nets over-under: 218.5 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Toronto -327, Brooklyn 258

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors took down the Indiana Pacers on Friday, 115-106. Serge Ibaka (22 points) and guard Fred VanVleet (20 points) were the top scorers for Toronto.

Toronto's 13-game winning streak has bested previous runs of 11 consecutive victories in 2016 and 2018. Toronto has won five straight games vs, Brooklyn and nine in a row at home. Kyle Lowry left Friday's game with whiplash, according to the team, and his status is uncertain for Saturday.

The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field-goal percentage of 42.9, which places them second in the league.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn took its contest at home with ease, taking a 129-88 win over Golden State. That 41-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin of victory for Brooklyn this season. The top scorer for Nets was Caris LeVert (23 points).

The Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.1, which places them fourth in the league.

How to make the Raptors vs. the Nets picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nets vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.