Report: Pacers file tampering charges against Lakers over Paul George
The Pacers believe the Lakers tampered with Paul George before they traded him
The Pacers were caught off guard when Paul George informed them he was planning to opt out of his contract this upcoming summer and not re-sign with Indiana. However, they seem to believe that George's choice was influenced by powers outside of George's camp.
According to Peter Vescey on his Patreon, the Pacers plan to file tampering charges against the Lakers over George. When George told the Pacers his plans of opting out, he apparently told them his preferred destination was Los Angeles and the Lakers. However, Indiana opted to trade him to the Thunder.
It's no secret the Lakers want George. His California ties and fascination with Kobe Bryant's career have given reasonable cause for why he would want to join the Lakers. There have also been multiple rumors linking him to Los Angeles since he informed the Pacers he didn't plan to return once his contract ended.
However, the Pacers must believe the Lakers had behind-the-scenes influences with George so he could force his way to Los Angeles early. It's true that many of the moves Los Angeles have made so far have been setting themselves up to sign a big free agent or two, but it will be hard to prove that alone is related to George. It will be interesting to see what is pulled up if an investigation comes from this.
