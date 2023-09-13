Kevin Porter Jr.'s days with the Houston Rockets could be numbered. The 23-year-old guard was arrested for an alleged assault on his girlfriend earlier this week and the Rockets are looking to trade him alongside draft compensation, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Porter is fresh off his best season yet and averaged career highs in points (19.2) and rebounds (5.3) last season as Houston's full-time starting point guard. He's shown improvement since making his Rockets debut in 2020-21, but he's often placed himself in the spotlight for negative reasons as a pro.

Porter, the 30th overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, was suspended in his rookie season for making improper contact with a game official. He then appeared in 26 games during his sophomore season after being suspended for an offseason weapons charge and being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers following an outburst centered around a locker change. Porter's behavioral issues continued in Houston, as he was suspended once as a Rocket for leaving the arena during a game in the aftermath of an argument with his teammate, Christian Wood.

Porter signed a four-year, $82 million extension with the Rockets last October, but he was only guaranteed $15.86 million in year one of that agreement. Whether Houston will be able to move the USC product remains to be seen.