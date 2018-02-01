Rockets vs. Spurs odds: NBA picks from expert who's 18-4 on San Antonio picks
Stephen Oh is nailing 82 percent of his picks involving the Spurs and just made a play for Thursday
It's a midweek clash of the NBA's elite on Thursday night as the San Antonio Spurs host the Houston Rockets for a 9 p.m. ET tip (TNT). Houston is favored by 1.5 points after the line opened as a pick'em. The Over-Under is set at 209.5, down from an opening of 211.
As each team comes in with injury issues, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Stephen Oh has to say. Oh, co-founder of AccuScore and SportsLine Projection Model engineer, has used a data-driven approach to crush the sports books. Those who have backed his NBA picks are happy they did.
When it comes to games involving the Spurs, Oh has really been hitting the mark, nailing 18 of his last 22 selections. Now, he's locked in another strong spread pick for Thursday.
Oh knows that James Harden solidified his name atop the MVP race with a historic performance Tuesday night. He scored 60 points as part of a triple-double in a 114-107 win over the Magic.
And he did so on just 30 shot attempts (19 of 30, plus 17 of 18 on free throws), along with 10 rebounds and 11 assists, securing the win on a four-point play.
The Rockets won without Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza, and Eric Gordon got hurt early in the second quarter. Ariza (hamstring) could miss two more weeks, while Paul and Gordon are questionable for Thursday.
While the Rockets have the No. 2 offense in the NBA, the Spurs have the No. 1 defense despite two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard (quad) having played just nine games.
All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 30 points in a 106-104 win over Denver on Tuesday. He's led the Spurs in scoring in 39 of 50 games -- the most any player has led his team -- and has yet to be held to single-digits.
Houston rolled to a 124-109 win on Dec. 15 in the teams' only other matchup so far, but that was in Houston.
Which team has the edge in this Western Conference showdown? The man on a red-hot 82 percent streak on Spurs games has locked in his selection, and he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
Who should you back on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see which big statistical advantage determines the side of Rockets-Spurs you need to be all over, all from the expert on an 82-percent streak on San Antonio games, and find out!
