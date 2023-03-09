The hits just keep on coming for the Memphis Grizzlies. The team already lost Brandon Clarke for the remainder of the season to an Achilles injury. They're also currently without All-Star guard Ja Morant for at least the next four games after he posted a video with what appeared to be a gun in a nightclub. Now, the Grizzlies announced big man Steven Adams will be out at least the next four weeks as he continues to recover from a PCL sprain in his right knee. That timeline means Adams will likely miss the remainder of the regular season, which isn't ideal for a Grizzlies team that is already in turmoil.

Adams has been out since Jan. 23 with the injury, which he suffered in a game against the Phoenix Suns. The original timeline was 3-5 weeks, but after undergoing a stem cell injection on Wednesday, Memphis said he still needs several more weeks to recover.

Adams has historically been one of the most durable guys in the league, playing in 70 or more games in each of his first six seasons in the league, and last year he appeared in 76 games for Memphis. His role as an elite offensive rebounder is vital to what the Grizzlies do on offense, generating second-chance opportunities that the Grizzlies often capitalize on. He's also one of the best screen setters in the league, acting like a brick wall to slow defenders down as Morant zips to the basket.

Adams' absence over the past month has been felt from a rebounding perspective for the Grizzlies, but also in regards to wins and losses. Memphis has gone just 7-11 with him out, and most recently due to the absences of Clarke and Morant in addition to Adams have slipped from the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference, a place they've remained for most of the season.

While the Grizzlies aren't in jeopardy of dropping too far down the standings, only two games separate them and the No. 4-seeded Phoenix Suns, who have made up ground after trading for Kevin Durant. Memphis coulld get Morant back at some point, but even with him in tow, being without Adams for the rest of the regular season isn't ideal. With the extended time off, though, perhaps the big man can make a full recovery in time for the postseason.