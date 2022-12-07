Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul intends to return to the starting lineup Wednesday evening against the Boston Celtics after missing a month due to a heel injury, according to Chris Haynes. Paul suffered the injury during a Nov. 7 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers in which he only played 13 minutes.

The injury happened in the second quarter of that game, when Paul attempted to navigate a screen, and it appeared that he either got tripped up or lost his balance on the play. He came up hobbling and checked out at the next whistle. He then made his way to the locker room and a short time later the team announced he would not return.

While losing Paul was never ideal for the Suns, they've managed to string together a bunch of wins without him. In Paul's absence, Phoenix has gone 9-5 as Devin Booker has been playing at an MVP level. In that timespan, the Suns own the league's second-best offense, though their defense ranks 18th, something that could improve with Paul's return.

However, the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer wasn't off to the greatest start this season. Prior to the injury, he was averaging just 9.5 points 9.4 assists per game, while shooting just 36.8 percent from the field. But Paul's presence on the Suns is still an important one despite his slow start to the season. Getting him back can only help as Phoenix is dealing with another key injury in their starting lineup as Cameron Johnson is recovering from knee surgery that he had at the start of the season.

But even despite all the injuries, the Suns have managed to be one of the top teams in the league through the first month of the season, and while Paul may need some time to shake off the rust, his return is a huge positive for Phoenix.