Thunder's Russell Westbrook to miss start of camp after PRP injection in right knee
Thunder GM Sam Presti went on to say the procedure on the MVP's right knee was "nothing serious"
The Oklahoma City Thunder will not be starting training camp at full strength.
During their media day on Friday ahead of camp, GM Sam Presti announced that reigning MVP Russell Westbrook will miss the first few days of camp after getting a PRP injection in his right knee.
Presti followed up by saying that the situation is "nothing serious."
Teams are always going to give a positive spin on injuries, but PRP injections are pretty common at this point, and are not as invasive as surgery. Given Westbrook's demeanor and his previously shown ability to shrug off pain (seriously, the guy once got his face dented and it didn't faze him), he should be all set to go in a few days as Presti expects.
Still, you don't just get PRP injections for fun, which means something must have been bothering Westbrook with his knee. There's no reason to suspect there's any serious problem at this point, but this might be something worth keeping an eye on throughout the season, especially with as hard as Westbrook plays.
-
Curry against visiting White House
The Dubs will make a decision as a team on visiting the White House, but Steph would vote...
-
Forgrave: Wolves looking great, but ...
Wolves are an up-and-coming NBA squad, but this region knows heartache too well
-
Green agrees to deal with Bucks
The Bucks will be the sixth team since 2011 for the 31-year-old Green
-
Green laughed at KD for Twitter saga
Green helped KD through the tricky situation but not without enjoying his teammate's blund...
-
Report: Vonleh out with shoulder strain
Vonleh reportedly suffered a shoulder strain during a pick-up game at the team's facility
-
OKC GM to let Russ extension play out
OKC and Westbrook have until October 16 to agree to the deal
Add a Comment