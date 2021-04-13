Monday's postponed game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets at Target Center in Minneapolis has been rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET, the NBA announced. No fans will be in attendance, per ESPN's Malika Andrews. The game wasn't played as a response to the police shooting of Daunte Wright on Sunday night in the suburb of Brooklyn Center.

Wright, 20, died after he was shot at a traffic stop by a Minnesota police officer. The shooting was labeled as accidental by the Brooklyn Center police chief, who said that the officer was trying to shoot Wright with a taser, as opposed to a gun. The incident occurred while Minnesota police were trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. Protests stemming from Wright's death have occurred throughout the city since the shooting.

From the Timberwolves:

"Yesterday's tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning. After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight's game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision,"

In addition to the Timberwolves' game against Nets, the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues scheduled for Monday night was also postponed, as was the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.