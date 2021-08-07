The National Basketball Players Association has a new president. The NBPA announced on Saturday that Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum was elected president -- a role that had been held by Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul since 2013. McCollum had previously served as a Vice President on the NBPA Executive Committee since 2018. Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been elected as a Vice President to replace McCollum on the NBPA's Executive Committee.

McCollum's four-year team as president begins immediately, and he is understandably excited about the opportunity.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to take over as the new president of the NBPA," McCollum said in a statement. "Chris has done an incredible job over the last 8 years, strengthening the voice of the players as a whole and using his platform to make sure our membership is taken care of on and off the court. I look forward to stepping into this role and to further growing the game so that future players can continue to learn and benefit from the Union's work."

After serving as president for eight years, Paul decided not to run for a third term. He walks away from the position proud of what he was able to accomplish during his tenure and confident that McCollum is the right man for the job moving forward.

"It has been an honor to serve in this position and to represent the diverse group of players that make up our incredible league," Paul said. "I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished at the Union in the last 8 years and I am forever grateful to Michele [Roberts], all of my colleagues on the NBPA Executive Committee - past and present, and of course all of the players who trusted me to make the best decisions for our collective brotherhood.

"I am confident that CJ will continue to build on the work we have already done and I look forward to working with him to make our Union even stronger."

McCollum becomes the 15th player ever to serve as president of the NBPA, which was established in 1954.