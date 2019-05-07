Warriors' Klay Thompson apparently got bored at 'Avengers: Endgame' and walked out two hours into the movie

Despite near universal acclaim and record breaking box officer numbers for Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame," one NBA player apparently wasn't feeling it. And it shouldn't surprise you to know that it was the Warriors' Klay Thompson who, according to The Athletic's Ethan Strauss, walked out of the movie two hours into it.

According to Strauss, "The plot didn't interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention."

Now, before we break out the pitchforks for Thompson leaving such a popular movie early, consider that three hours is an INSANELY long movie by any metric. To be frank, anyone who knows what he wants enough to make it two hours in and decides that he's had enough and wants to do something else deserves praise over ridicule.

Thompson's reputation precedes him when it comes to these kinds of quirks. He became beloved for being outed as a scaffolding enthusiast on local news. When people talk about "x-factors" for the Warriors, Thompson's is one of the names that comes up most frequently. The past two games have supported that, with Thompson scoring fewer than 20 points in both of the Warriors' past two games, losses on the road to the Rockets to even their series at two games apiece.

Did Thompson jinx himself by walking out? Almost certainly not, that doesn't make much sense. However, it's a fun thing to think about all the same.