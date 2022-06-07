The Boston Celtics will need a much better showing from their role players if they want to pick up a win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 45 points in Sunday's 107-88 loss, but the other three starters scored a combined six points. Veteran forward Al Horford, who poured in 26 points in Game 1, was held to just two points in Game 2.

The latest NBA player prop odds at Caesars Sportsbook have Horford's point total listed at 11.5 for Game 3. He has only gone over that total three times in his last 11 games, so should you be fading him with your NBA Finals bets on Wednesday? Before betting any 2022 NBA Finals props for Game 3, you need to see the Warriors vs. Celtics prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2022 NBA Finals on a stunning 88-60 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop bets for Celtics vs. Warriors

After simulating Game 3 of Warriors vs. Celtics 10,000 times, the model projects that Boston small forward Jayson Tatum will go over 27.5 points at -125 odds. Tatum bounced back from a poor showing in Game 1 with 28 points in Game 2, connecting on 8 of 19 shot attempts. He played a team-high 34 minutes and has now played at least 34 minutes in seven straight games, which bodes well for his chances of getting over his point total on Wednesday.

Tatum has been excellent at home this postseason, scoring at least 28 points in five of his nine games at TD Garden. Boston's offense never found a rhythm on Sunday night, but the Celtics are expected to have more success in their home arena. Tatum will be a primary beneficiary, making the over on his point total a strong bet for Game 3.

