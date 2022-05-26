The Golden State Warriors have another chance to clinch their spot in the NBA Finals when they face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of their Western Conference finals series on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. The Mavericks were able to keep their season alive with a 119-109 win in Game 4 on Tuesday. Small forward Dorian Finney-Smith connected on four 3-pointers in a 23-point effort. The latest NBA prop bet lines from Caesars Sportsbook list the over-under for Finney-Smith's total points at 11.5 in Game 5.

He was able to double that total his last time out, but he had not scored 11 points in his previous six games. Should you be backing the under for his point total on Thursday night? And which other NBA playoff props should you be targeting? Before making any NBA prop picks for Thursday night's game, you need to see the Mavericks vs. Warriors prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top NBA player prop bets for Mavericks vs. Warriors

After simulating Warriors vs. Mavericks 10,000 times, the model predicts that Dallas point guard Luka Doncic goes under 34.5 total points. The Mavericks are at their best when Doncic is getting help from his teammates, which is what happened in Game 4. He reached the 40-point mark in consecutive games earlier in the series, but he only scored 30 points in Tuesday's win.

Doncic makes the headlines when he hangs a crooked number, which is why this total is so high. However, he has gone under 34.5 points in six of his last nine games, so there is value on the under due to the public narrative. Doncic is averaging 31.9 points per game during the playoffs, and SportsLine's model expects a similar output on Thursday.

