The Bulls came into Wednesday's play-in game against the Raptors with a known contributor in DeMar Derozan, but he wasn't the only DeRozan making noise at the Scotiabank Centre. DeRozan's daughter, Diar, was seen screaming at Raptors players as they went to the free-throw line throughout the game.

It seems Diar DeRozan's tactics worked, as Toronto -- a team that shot 78.4% from the line during the regular season -- missed a season-high18 of its 36 free throw attempts in a 109-105 loss.

While the Raptors' struggles from the charity stripe played a pivotal role in their loss, the Bulls made a commendable effort to even be in the game by the fourth quarter. Chicago trailed by double digits after the first half and by as much as 19 in the third quarter, but Zach LaVine willed his team to victory with 30 second-half points (giving him 39 for the game) and six rebounds. DeRozan added 23 points and seven rebounds.

By virtue of their win, the Bulls will play the Heat in Miami on Friday with the winner earning the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Chicago will certainly hope Diar DeRozan and her newly famous free-throw line screams make the trip.