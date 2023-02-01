The Los Angles Lakers couldn't make a 3-pointer to save their life in the first half against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, finishing the first 24 minutes 3 of 17 from downtown.

That mark was 2 for 16 until the final tenths of the final second, when Dennis Schroder received a pass from LeBron James and tossed in what has to be one of the most casual, nonchalant half-court shots in history.

Have a look:

It's even better from this angle:

This was an absolute whatever heave. Schroder had no intention of even coming close to the basket. This was a "this was a miserable half of shooting can we just please get into the locker room" frustration throw. And it went in to draw the Lakers within one at 53-52.

Better to be lucky than good, I suppose.