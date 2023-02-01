The Los Angles Lakers couldn't make a 3-pointer to save their life in the first half against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, finishing the first 24 minutes 3 of 17 from downtown.
That mark was 2 for 16 until the final tenths of the final second, when Dennis Schroder received a pass from LeBron James and tossed in what has to be one of the most casual, nonchalant half-court shots in history.
Have a look:
DENNIS SCHRODER AT THE HALFTIME BUZZER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7xtGmRu1Jr— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2023
It's even better from this angle:
THIS DENNIS SCHRODER HALF-COURT BUZZER BEATER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VhN5kRirrW— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2023
This was an absolute whatever heave. Schroder had no intention of even coming close to the basket. This was a "this was a miserable half of shooting can we just please get into the locker room" frustration throw. And it went in to draw the Lakers within one at 53-52.
Better to be lucky than good, I suppose.