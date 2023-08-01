Despite being a former college basketball star and playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2022-23 NBA season, Mac McClung can walk around theme parks in relative anonymity. That is even the case when one fan is walking around wearing McClung's 76ers jersey.

In a video posted to social media, McClung compliments a young fan on his jersey. The fan gives a quick response and keeps on moving before McClung decides to introduce himself.

Eventually, McClung was able to meet the fan and sign his jersey. Now, maybe the youngster will be able to put a face to the name on the back of his jersey.

McClung was a three-star recruit and the No. 10 player out of Virginia in the 2018 signing class. He began his college career at Georgetown before transferring to Texas Tech prior to the 2020-21 season. In his only campaign with the Red Raiders, McClung averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while helping the team reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

McClung went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he has spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and the 76ers in addition to winning the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. McClung has spent the bulk of his professional career in the G League, where he has averaged 20.6 points and 4.9 assists over the course of 58 games.