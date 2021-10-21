There are diehard NBA fans, and then there's Drake. The Toronto native and world famous rapper regularly attends Raptors games and has even been known to involve himself in the action when possible. During Toronto's 2019 championship run, he was caught on camera giving Raptors coach Nick Nurse a shoulder rub in the middle of a playoff game, but on Wednesday, he took things to a new level by actually helping the Raptors on the floor.

The moment came in the second quarter. The Washington Wizards were blowing out the Raptors, and Washington center Montrezl Harrell had some things to say about that to Drake, who was sitting courtside. What exactly was said between the two, we can't say, but Harrell was ultimately called for a technical foul as a result. Fred VanVleet sank the free throw, so in a way, you could argue that Drake actually earned the Raptors a point.

Drake's efforts were ultimately in vain. The Wizards dominated the Raptors en route to a 98-83 victory, but Harrell will still have to pay up for the incident. Technical fouls come with $2,000 fines, and Harrell isn't too keen on paying it for such a minor incident. "I need my money back," Harrell told reporters after the game. "Me and Drake was laughing... me and Drake were just talking, y'all."

Harrell can certainly afford the fine. He's making roughly $9.7 million this season, but that's nothing compared to the $49 million Forbes estimates Drake made in 2020 alone. Maybe he'd be willing to pick up the tab for Harrell if his Raptors had pulled off the comeback, but with the Wizards running away with the victory, he probably won't mind letting Harrell write his own check.