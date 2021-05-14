The Washington Wizards host the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference matchup on Friday evening. Washington is currently the No. 10 seed and aims to stop a two-game losing skid in the midst of chasing the final play-in spot in the conference. Cleveland enters at 22-48 overall with Washington at 32-38. Bradley Beal (hamstring) is out for Washington. Darius Garland (ankle) and Cedi Osman (ankle) are questionable for Cleveland.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Washington as the 7.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -7.5

Cavaliers vs. Wizards over-under: 226.5 points

CLE: The Cavaliers are 1-9 against the spread in the last 10 games

WASH: The Wizards are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Cavaliers can cover



Cleveland is focused on the future in a broad sense, but the Cavs do have some strengths and potential matchup advantages to lean on. The Cavs are a top-10 team in both free throw creation (22.3 attempts per game) and offensive rebounds (10.5 per game) this season, leading to a potential possession edge. Washington commits the most fouls in the NBA (21.7 per game) and the Wizards also allow the second-most free throw attempts (25.5 per game) in the league this season.

Cleveland is also good at preventing free throw attempts on defense, yielding only 20.2 per game, and the Cavaliers are a top-10 group in second-chance points allowed (12.2 per game) and turnover creation rate (14.6 percent). Washington also struggles to connect from long range, shooting just 35.2 from 3-point distance, and that could positively increase variance for the visiting Cavaliers.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is the NBA's most prolific team at the free throw line, adding 20.0 points per game at the charity stripe. The Wizards are also an above-average team in field goal percentage (47.5 percent), assists (25.6 per game) and turnover rate (13.7 percent), and they have a superstar in Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is averaging 23.7 points, 13.1 assists and 12.8 rebounds per game since the All-Star break, and he is taking the league by storm.

Washington is also facing a porous Cleveland defense, with the Cavaliers ranking second-worst in field goal percentage allowed (48.3 percent) and third-worst in 3-point percentage allowed (38.2 percent). On the other end, the Wizards land in the top five in transition defense, yielding only 10.9 fast break points per game. Washington is also above-average at limiting 3-pointers (12.5 per game) and assists (24.5 per game) for the opposition, with the Cavaliers entering this game with the 28th-ranked offense in the NBA.

