Wizards vs. Grizzlies odds, line, spread: NBA picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis is 8-17 overall and 3-11 at home, while Washington is 7-16 overall and 3-10 on the road. After having some early success against the spread with a 10-5-1 start against the number, the Wizards have failed to cover in five of their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 10-15 against the spread on the season. The franchises have split their last four meetings head to against the spread. Both sides are also battling injuries with Ja Morant, Grayson Allen and Brandon Clarke all questionable for the Grizzlies and Thomas Bryant, Jordan McRae, C.J. Miles, Moritz Wagner and John Wall all out for the Wizards. Memphis is favored by one point in the latest Grizzlies vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 236.

The Grizzlies ended up struggling against the Bucks when they played on Friday, losing 127-114. The losing side was boosted by forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who shot 9-for-15 from downtown and finished with 43 points and five boards. Last year's No. 4 overall pick is now averaging 27.3 points per game over his last four contests and with Morant (back) possibly sitting again they'll need Jackson to continue carrying a big scoring load offensively.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against Charlotte on Tuesday, falling 114-107. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Davis Bertans, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and nine rebounds.

With all the injuries plaguing the Wizards, Bertans has seen his minutes and his usage shoot upward and he's been making the most of it. He's averaging 23.7 points per game over his last six and has scored in double-figures in 12 of his last 13 games. With Bradley Beal (27.4 ppg) attracting so much attention from opposing defenses, Bertans' emergence has been a needed boost for a Wizards side that is trying to find its identity with Wall rehabbing his Achilles and unlikely to return this season.

