Zion Williamson tops NBA in merchandise sales since his debut

New Orleans Pelicans young superstar Zion Williamson's debut was highly anticipated and now that he's showing what he is capable of at the NBA level, he is gaining more and more fans. Looking at jersey sales, it is clear he is already one of the most popular players in the league. According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, since Williamson's debut on Jan. 22, the 19-year-old has outsold every other player in the league in memorabilia sales from Fanatics.

Williamson merch has increased 175% in sales month over month. In merchandise and memorabilia sales combined he is now in elite company, with a spot in the NBA's top five players in the category.

Fanatics Authentic executive vice president Victor Shaffer spoke about the increase in sales telling ESPN, "We've seen incredible demand for both his Duke Blue Devils and New Orleans Pelicans products from fans around the world."

It helps that Williamson was a well-known name before he even played one minute in the NBA.

"I've always knew that memorabilia was a big part of the game because everybody wants an autographed jersey, signed basketball, or just kind of anything to do with game-worn gear," he said, discussing his jersey sales triumph.

The Pelicans star has played 16 games so far this season, averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He took home the Western Conference Rookie of the Month Award in February.

The spotlight has been on Williamson most when he's played LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite a strong performance from the young star, his Pelicans lost both games against the Lakers.

New Orleans stands at 26-35 and will face the 37-25 Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.