2020 Mock Draft: Five quarterbacks go in first round as Patriots draft Tom Brady's replacement

Round 1 - Pick 1 Jake Fromm QB Georgia - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins Prospect Rank

15 Position Rank

3 The Dolphins traded for Josh Rosen during the 2019 NFL Draft, and I think/hope he'll work out in Miami, but I ultimately see a QB going first overall and Rosen wouldn't prohibit them from taking someone they believe in like Fromm.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young DE Ohio State - Soph - 6'5 / 265 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals Prospect Rank

3 Position Rank

1 The Cardinals could certainly go offensive line here or trade down in a QB shuffle, but grabbing the Ohio State DE after passing on one last year makes sense too.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Herbert QB Oregon - Jr - 6'6 / 233 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders Prospect Rank

5 Position Rank

2 Barring a monster year from Derek Carr, I expect the Raiders to draft a QB as they gear up for Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills Prospect Rank

10 Position Rank

2 The Bills want to keep adding pieces around Josh Allen and getting him a top tier wide receiver makes a lot of sense. Shenault oozes upside.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 218 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals Prospect Rank

1 Position Rank

1 The Bengals keep doing all the right things to support Andy Dalton, but if they have a top-five pick it means he had a disaster season. QB is certainly in play.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Walker Little OT Stanford - Soph - 6'7 / 313 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars Prospect Rank

19 Position Rank

4 The Jaguars are in a curious spot here because it means Nick Foles wasn't good. But they're not high enough for one of the top QB prospects, so they go with a lineman instead.

Round 1 - Pick 7 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 277 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prospect Rank

8 Position Rank

2 The Buccaneers invested in their defense in 2019, but they still have serious questions off the edge. If this is a top-10 pick it's possible a whole new regime is making the selection.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Adams OT Washington - Sr - 6'8 / 316 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers Prospect Rank

9 Position Rank

2 With Greg Little and Adams the Panthers have now completely overhauled the offensive line. For Cam Newton or ... someone else?

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 192 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins Prospect Rank

4 Position Rank

1 More weapons for Dwayne Haskins and Washington even gets to take another Alabama player! Win-win-win all around. This is decent value for Jeudy and it means the Redskins really surprised some people this season.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame - Jr - 6'5 / 241 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants Prospect Rank

65 Position Rank

7 If Dave Gettleman is still the GM, he will keep doing Dave Gettleman stuff and that means taking defensive linemen in the top half of the draft. Wideout is a possibility here too.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kristian Fulton CB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 192 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions Prospect Rank

11 Position Rank

2 Amani Oruwariye was thought to be a possible first-round pick, but he didn't go off the board until Day 3. The Lions get their first-round talent in Fuller -- plus, you can never have too many good defensive backs.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson - Soph - 6'2 / 230 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

65 POSITION RNK

7 The Titans will probably keep pumping talent into this defense for the next year or so, barring an opportunity to take a quarterback or Marcus Mariota/Ryan Tannehill completely disappointing in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Raekwon Davis DT Alabama - Jr - 6'7 / 316 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

27 POSITION RNK

2 Hmmm. Not sure a pick in this area means everyone is around for Atlanta, but in the event they are, we'll give them the defensive help they should have taken in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tee Higgins WR Clemson - Soph - 6'4 / 210 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

5 Kyle Shanahan has some nice pieces, but can add his alpha receiver here.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dylan Moses LB Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 233 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

20 POSITION RNK

1 Vic Fangio's defense is predicated on great linebacker play and the Broncos passed on Devin Bush to trade down and get picks last year. Now they add a linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

50 POSITION RNK

3 The Texans have to keep adding talent on the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Josh Sills OL West Virginia - Soph - 6'6 / 320 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

5 The Vikings have to keep adding offensive line help in this draft as well.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville - Soph - 6'7 / 355 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

34 POSITION RNK

5 Keep an eye on this Louisville offensive line with Dwayne Ledford in town -- the Jets certainly need help up front to protect Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Grant Delpit S LSU - Soph - 6'3 / 203 LBS Projected Team

Dallas Cowboys PROSPECT RNK

18 POSITION RNK

1 Cowboys go for best player available and continue to improve a young defense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Joe Gaziano DL Northwestern - Jr - 6'4 / 275 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

26 POSITION RNK

4 The Ravens have a lot of defensive needs, including pass rusher, after losing a lot of guys in free agency and adding only Jaylon Ferguson.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ben Bredeson OL Michigan - Jr - 6'5 / 320 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

15 POSITION RNK

3 The Packers filled out their defensive needs in the last draft and need to find some protection for Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 22 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma - Soph - 6'2 / 189 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

51 POSITION RNK

7 Randomly picking a player for the Seahawks in the first round of next year's draft feels easier than randomly predicting a player for this year's draft. They need more depth and talent at WR.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derrick Brown DT Auburn - Jr - 6'5 / 325 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

29 POSITION RNK

3 The Colts want to continue to get physical at the point of attack and Brown lets them do just that.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin - Soph - 6'3 / 319 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

9 POSITION RNK

2 The Steelers stay a step ahead and secure the services of an offensive lineman they can develop for down the road.

Round 1 - Pick 25 CJ Henderson CB Florida - Soph - 6'1 / 191 LBS Projected Team

Philadelphia Eagles PROSPECT RNK

72 POSITION RNK

6 The Eagles are thinking best player available here and also know they need to build out depth in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 26 From From Chicago Bears Lorenzo Neal DT Purdue - Jr - 6'3 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

24 POSITION RNK

6 Offense with the first pick and defense with the second pick. The Raiders are an interesting team for 2020 all of a sudden.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS Projected Team

Cleveland Browns PROSPECT RNK

2 POSITION RNK

1 How the offensive line operated in 2019 is going to play a big role in deciding whether the Browns are a playoff contender. Clearly they were in this simulation, but they still need to get more protection for Baker Mayfield.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jacob Eason QB Georgia - Soph - 6'6 / 227 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

56 POSITION RNK

9 Philip Rivers might play for a long time but there is still a need to get his long-term replacement on the roster sooner rather than later.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Travis Etienne RB Clemson - Soph - 5'10 / 200 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

95 POSITION RNK

8 The Todd Gurley situation really reared its ugly head during this season. The Rams overcame it but know they need to get another replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State - Soph - 6'3 / 266 LBS Projected Team

Kansas City Chiefs PROSPECT RNK

32 POSITION RNK

3 The Chiefs have to keep pumping resources into this defense if they want to get over the hump in the AFC.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nick Coe DL Auburn - Soph - 6'5 / 282 LBS Projected Team

New Orleans Saints PROSPECT RNK

57 POSITION RNK

6 The Saints would happily add another player of Coe's caliber on their defensive line.