2020 Mock Draft: Five quarterbacks go in first round as Patriots draft Tom Brady's replacement
It's never to early to look ahead to the 2020 class
If you think creating a mock draft of the current year's first round is a dart throw, doing one for the next season's draft is virtually impossible.
Actually as it turns out I'm not terrible at it. Two years ago I landed 13 guys in the first round, with two players being first rounders the next year (Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell surprised and returned to Clemson). Last year I managed to land another 10 first-round picks a year in advance and I would have nailed Dexter Lawrence to the Giants if I'd known Dave Gettleman was going to have two first-round picks. It was that obvious.
Less obvious is this draft class, although I think we could see a serious bender when it comes to quarterbacks. What's new?? There are QB-needy teams at the top of this draft -- the order is based on SportsLine's simulations, don't get mad at me -- and there are some teams on the back end of the first round who need to eventually replace older quarterbacks.
Let's get drafting.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young DE
Ohio State - Soph - 6'5 / 265 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon - Jr - 6'6 / 233 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 218 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Walker Little OT
Stanford - Soph - 6'7 / 313 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 277 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Trey Adams OT
Washington - Sr - 6'8 / 316 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Julian Okwara DL
Notre Dame - Jr - 6'5 / 241 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson - Soph - 6'2 / 230 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Raekwon Davis DT
Alabama - Jr - 6'7 / 316 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson - Soph - 6'4 / 210 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 233 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Andrew Thomas OT
Georgia - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
Josh Sills OL
West Virginia - Soph - 6'6 / 320 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville - Soph - 6'7 / 355 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Grant Delpit S
LSU - Soph - 6'3 / 203 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Joe Gaziano DL
Northwestern - Jr - 6'4 / 275 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan - Jr - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma - Soph - 6'2 / 189 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Derrick Brown DT
Auburn - Jr - 6'5 / 325 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tyler Biadasz C
Wisconsin - Soph - 6'3 / 319 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
CJ Henderson CB
Florida - Soph - 6'1 / 191 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
From Chicago Bears
Lorenzo Neal DT
Purdue - Jr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jacob Eason QB
Georgia - Soph - 6'6 / 227 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
Travis Etienne RB
Clemson - Soph - 5'10 / 200 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State - Soph - 6'3 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nick Coe DL
Auburn - Soph - 6'5 / 282 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
K.J. Costello QB
Stanford - Jr - 6'5 / 215 LBS
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Mock: Fins, Saints, Bucs get QBs
Our super-early look at the 2020 NFL Draft features plenty of prospects to put on your watchlist...
-
Day 3 picks who can thrive as rookies
These prospects were picked on Day 3 but have the talent and opportunity to surprise in Year...
-
Veterans on chopping block after draft
These veterans may have seen their team draft their future replacement
-
2020 Mock Draft: Bengals take Herbert
The Bengals begin a new era with Herbert, and the strength of the receiver class shows ear...
-
Draft: 5 biggest instant impact rookies
Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams are obvious, but here are five others who could...
-
2020 Draft: Tua atop Top 100 Big Board
Tagovailoa displayed excellent pocket-passing ability in 2018 for Alabama