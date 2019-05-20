2020 Mock Draft: Five quarterbacks go in first round as Patriots draft Tom Brady's replacement

It's never to early to look ahead to the 2020 class

If you think creating a mock draft of the current year's first round is a dart throw, doing one for the next season's draft is virtually impossible. 

Actually as it turns out I'm not terrible at it. Two years ago I landed 13 guys in the first round, with two players being first rounders the next year (Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell surprised and returned to Clemson). Last year I managed to land another 10 first-round picks a year in advance and I would have nailed Dexter Lawrence to the Giants if I'd known Dave Gettleman was going to have two first-round picks. It was that obvious.

Less obvious is this draft class, although I think we could see a serious bender when it comes to quarterbacks. What's new?? There are QB-needy teams at the top of this draft -- the order is based on SportsLine's simulations, don't get mad at me -- and there are some teams on the back end of the first round who need to eventually replace older quarterbacks.

Let's get drafting.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		Prospect Rank
15 		Position Rank
3
The Dolphins traded for Josh Rosen during the 2019 NFL Draft, and I think/hope he'll work out in Miami, but I ultimately see a QB going first overall and Rosen wouldn't prohibit them from taking someone they believe in like Fromm.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young DE
Ohio State - Soph - 6'5 / 265 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		Prospect Rank
3 		Position Rank
1
The Cardinals could certainly go offensive line here or trade down in a QB shuffle, but grabbing the Ohio State DE after passing on one last year makes sense too.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon - Jr - 6'6 / 233 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		Prospect Rank
5 		Position Rank
2
Barring a monster year from Derek Carr, I expect the Raiders to draft a QB as they gear up for Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado - Soph - 6'2 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		Prospect Rank
10 		Position Rank
2
The Bills want to keep adding pieces around Josh Allen and getting him a top tier wide receiver makes a lot of sense. Shenault oozes upside.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 218 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		Prospect Rank
1 		Position Rank
1
The Bengals keep doing all the right things to support Andy Dalton, but if they have a top-five pick it means he had a disaster season. QB is certainly in play.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Walker Little OT
Stanford - Soph - 6'7 / 313 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		Prospect Rank
19 		Position Rank
4
The Jaguars are in a curious spot here because it means Nick Foles wasn't good. But they're not high enough for one of the top QB prospects, so they go with a lineman instead.
Round 1 - Pick 7
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 277 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		Prospect Rank
8 		Position Rank
2
The Buccaneers invested in their defense in 2019, but they still have serious questions off the edge. If this is a top-10 pick it's possible a whole new regime is making the selection.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Trey Adams OT
Washington - Sr - 6'8 / 316 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		Prospect Rank
9 		Position Rank
2
With Greg Little and Adams the Panthers have now completely overhauled the offensive line. For Cam Newton or ... someone else?
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama - Soph - 6'1 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		Prospect Rank
4 		Position Rank
1
More weapons for Dwayne Haskins and Washington even gets to take another Alabama player! Win-win-win all around. This is decent value for Jeudy and it means the Redskins really surprised some people this season.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Julian Okwara DL
Notre Dame - Jr - 6'5 / 241 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		Prospect Rank
65 		Position Rank
7
If Dave Gettleman is still the GM, he will keep doing Dave Gettleman stuff and that means taking defensive linemen in the top half of the draft. Wideout is a possibility here too.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		Prospect Rank
11 		Position Rank
2
Amani Oruwariye was thought to be a possible first-round pick, but he didn't go off the board until Day 3. The Lions get their first-round talent in Fuller -- plus, you can never have too many good defensive backs.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson - Soph - 6'2 / 230 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
65 		POSITION RNK
7
The Titans will probably keep pumping talent into this defense for the next year or so, barring an opportunity to take a quarterback or Marcus Mariota/Ryan Tannehill completely disappointing in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Raekwon Davis DT
Alabama - Jr - 6'7 / 316 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
27 		POSITION RNK
2
Hmmm. Not sure a pick in this area means everyone is around for Atlanta, but in the event they are, we'll give them the defensive help they should have taken in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson - Soph - 6'4 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
5
Kyle Shanahan has some nice pieces, but can add his alpha receiver here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 233 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
1
Vic Fangio's defense is predicated on great linebacker play and the Broncos passed on Devin Bush to trade down and get picks last year. Now they add a linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Andrew Thomas OT
Georgia - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
50 		POSITION RNK
3
The Texans have to keep adding talent on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Josh Sills OL
West Virginia - Soph - 6'6 / 320 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
5
The Vikings have to keep adding offensive line help in this draft as well.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville - Soph - 6'7 / 355 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
34 		POSITION RNK
5
Keep an eye on this Louisville offensive line with Dwayne Ledford in town -- the Jets certainly need help up front to protect Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Grant Delpit S
LSU - Soph - 6'3 / 203 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
18 		POSITION RNK
1
Cowboys go for best player available and continue to improve a young defense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Joe Gaziano DL
Northwestern - Jr - 6'4 / 275 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
26 		POSITION RNK
4
The Ravens have a lot of defensive needs, including pass rusher, after losing a lot of guys in free agency and adding only Jaylon Ferguson.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan - Jr - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
The Packers filled out their defensive needs in the last draft and need to find some protection for Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 22
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma - Soph - 6'2 / 189 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
51 		POSITION RNK
7
Randomly picking a player for the Seahawks in the first round of next year's draft feels easier than randomly predicting a player for this year's draft. They need more depth and talent at WR.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Derrick Brown DT
Auburn - Jr - 6'5 / 325 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
29 		POSITION RNK
3
The Colts want to continue to get physical at the point of attack and Brown lets them do just that.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tyler Biadasz C
Wisconsin - Soph - 6'3 / 319 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
9 		POSITION RNK
2
The Steelers stay a step ahead and secure the services of an offensive lineman they can develop for down the road.
Round 1 - Pick 25
CJ Henderson CB
Florida - Soph - 6'1 / 191 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
72 		POSITION RNK
6
The Eagles are thinking best player available here and also know they need to build out depth in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
  From Chicago Bears
Lorenzo Neal DT
Purdue - Jr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
Offense with the first pick and defense with the second pick. The Raiders are an interesting team for 2020 all of a sudden.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 320 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
How the offensive line operated in 2019 is going to play a big role in deciding whether the Browns are a playoff contender. Clearly they were in this simulation, but they still need to get more protection for Baker Mayfield.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jacob Eason QB
Georgia - Soph - 6'6 / 227 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
56 		POSITION RNK
9
Philip Rivers might play for a long time but there is still a need to get his long-term replacement on the roster sooner rather than later.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Travis Etienne RB
Clemson - Soph - 5'10 / 200 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
95 		POSITION RNK
8
The Todd Gurley situation really reared its ugly head during this season. The Rams overcame it but know they need to get another replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State - Soph - 6'3 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
32 		POSITION RNK
3
The Chiefs have to keep pumping resources into this defense if they want to get over the hump in the AFC.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nick Coe DL
Auburn - Soph - 6'5 / 282 LBS
Projected Team
New Orleans Saints 		PROSPECT RNK
57 		POSITION RNK
6
The Saints would happily add another player of Coe's caliber on their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
K.J. Costello QB
Stanford - Jr - 6'5 / 215 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
62 		POSITION RNK
5
The Patriots have to know Tom Brady isn't playing forever and this is a good class to land a quarterback.
CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

