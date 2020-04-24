2020 NFL Draft grades: Chiefs get a 'B-' for selecting Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No. 32 overall

Here's what you need to know about the LSU running back after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Edwards-Helaire, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: B-

Pete Prisco: I'm not a big fan of taking running backs in the first round, but when you have Patrick Mahomes it's OK to take a running back like this in the first round. Reminds me of Maurice Jones-Drew.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: What a fun surprise from Andy Reid to end the first round. Clyde Edwards-Helaire isn't the fastest guy in the draft, but he's a heck of a pass catcher with nifty feet and underrated physicality. His pass blocking needs work, but once that's done he'll get reps in passing situations, which will be frequently in Kansas City. There will be a lot of hype around him, making him a top-70 pick in PPR leagues. I figure he'll be at least 10 or 20 picks later in non-PPR. Look for him to get taken as a top-eight pick in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Devin Singletary
Best trait: Jump-cut skills, receiving ability
RB skills breakdown: Where he ranks 

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
LSU 5-7 2/8 207 9 5/8 29 70 5/8

 Strengths  

  • Lateral cut magician who can easily make 3-4 defenders miss on a given play
  • Bouncy with strong lower half and awesome contact balance
  • Plays much bigger than his size
  • Reliable and dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield

Weaknesses 

  • Vision is solid, although he does tend to bounce outside
  • Lacks breakaway speed
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.60 15 39.5 123 n/a n/a

